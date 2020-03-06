Two weeks ago, the Minnesota State men’s basketball team suffered two disheartening losses to end the regular season but somehow turned it around in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, reaching the championship game.
At the same time, the Minnesota State women’s team was playing its best basketball of the season, using a pesky, intense fullcourt defense that led to five straight victories, coming within a missed 3-pointer of playing for the Northern Sun championship.
The last week of Minnesota State basketball was a lot fun, but the future looks like it might be even more enjoyable for the teams and the fans.
Certainly, Kevin Krieger and Cameron Kirksey were the main assets for the men’s team, and along with senior Carter Asche, their presence will be missed, on the court and in the locker room. But there were a handfuls of young players who got great experience this season and will benefit greatly by playing four games in the conference tournament.
Freshman Ryland Holt has a chance to be a top-five player in program history, averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 56.5% from the field, 40.0% from 3-point range and 77.0% at the free-throw line. He became a go-to player on the offensive end, and it was Holt that made some clutch free throws to defeat Minnesota Duluth in the Northern Sun semifinals.
Corvon Seales was used at point guard, but the redshirt freshman looks like he’s better suited to play off the ball. His confidence grew as his offensive game blossomed, and despite making too many turnovers, he was a key scorer in the playoffs. Sophomore center Kelby Kramer was the post presence this program has lacked for a couple of seasons. He blocked 79 shots, second most in team history, and averaged 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, and when his teammates are able to enter the ball, there aren’t many players in the Northern Sun that can stop him.
Jamal Nixon will be the only senior on the team next season, and his toughness on defense and rebounding will be invaluable. Freshmen Landon Wolfe and Malik Willingham were forced to grow up too soon because of injuries to others, but both showed flashes when they got on the court. Quincy Anderson will be back after suffering a serious knee injury in the preseason, while it’s hard to believe that Tre Baumgardner will be able to contribute next season, given the severity of his knee injury.
There are four high-schoolers who have signed for next season: Brady Williams, Mason Muller, Tyrell Stuttley and Keaton Ferris. It wouldn’t be surprising if a point guard from a junior college or a Division I program shows up before next season.
The women’s program transformed itself into a fullcourt defensive team this season, and it was quite effective. Sophomore Maddy Olson and freshman Joey Batt are pests all over the court, and both showed they could play on the offensive end, too. Center Kristi Fett is nearly unstoppable down low, and her teammates got better at entering the basketball as the season went along.
Tayla Stuttley, Brooks Tonsfeldt, Rachel Shumski, Rylee Menster and Mikayla Nachazel contibuted to a deep team that wore down its opponents.
If in a couple of seasons, the Mavericks win championships and play in national tournaments, you’ll look back at the improvement made this season as the starting point.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but both the men’s and women’s team have a lot of weapons returning, and making trips to South Dakota to play in the conference tournament should be the expectation.
That’s fun.
