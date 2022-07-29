Listening to Kevin Buisman talk earlier this week, you can’t feel too good about the future of college athletics.
During a presentation to coaches and boosters, Minnesota State’s athletic director outlined the changing landscape of the NCAA and some uncertainties in the future.
It was startling.
The NCAA has been trying to transform itself since getting buried in court by several lawsuits, the most damaging being a Supreme Court decision in 2021 that basically said that universities should be compensating athletes for education-related expenses beyond the scholarship that covers education and room and board.
The result is that the NCAA has surrendered most of its policy enforcement, throwing that role to individual conferences. Buisman said it appears the NCAA’s role in the future will be more about hosting championships than trying to make sure that there are rules and guidance providing leadership and regulation of those rules.
So in the future, it’s possible that any “limits” will not be enforced, leaving it up to conferences to figure out some way to provide competitive balance. Or not.
Right now, limits on roster sizes and scholarships attempt to provide some level of fairness, but you can already see in major college football how conference realignment has split the field into haves and have-nots.
It’s possible that there will be no limit on scholarships or roster sizes. Each university may be allowed to hire as many coaches as it wants.
The bottom line is each of these limits made it possible to set a budget for each sport. With every extra scholarship or coach, the cost of competing goes up.
And it will go up fast.
The Name, Image and Likeness endorsement deals have already had a stunning effect. It’s great that athletes are compensated for their talents, but the race to land the richest promotional contract almost assuredly will lead to corruption.
The transfer portal, which has been extraordinarily popular, was intended for athletes who found themselves in the wrong place or situation, but it’s turned the recruiting process into free agency, where the highest bidder will likely end up with the most talented teams. It’s only a matter of time before a coach and one of the opponent’s players meet in the postgame handshake line to discuss a possible transfer.
And recent rulings suggest that athletes will have the option of unlimited transfers, never having to sit out.
College athletics could turn into a money race, even more than it currently is. Eventually, that will filter down to Division II.
Currently, Minnesota State and Augustana are the dominant programs in the Northern Sun, with success in nearly every sport. But what happens if there becomes no limits on scholarships and rosters?
Buisman said that it will be necessary to lean on donors even more than Minnesota State currently does, and if corporate support is the key, Sioux Falls has many more options than Mankato.
One of the things that’s most appealing about college athletics, especially at the Division II level, is competitive balance, where money isn’t the only determining factor in success.
The NCAA has taken a lot of criticism, most of it warranted, but we’re about to enter an era of college athletics where there will be very little oversight and regulation and no parity. It’s a bit like a political election where it’s very easy to criticize what’s already happened and much more difficult to propose a better plan.
And also like politics, it’s going to get ugly.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.