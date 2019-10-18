You might look at the final score and think it wasn’t a very good football game.
Sure, Mankato West defeated Mankato East 42-14 on Wednesday night at Blakeslee Stadium, winning for the 14th consecutive season in the annual intracity matchup.
But for some of the 3,500 or so fans attending the game, it was anything but a blowout.
The first half was about as close as it could be. West scored first, then East answered to take a 7-6 lead. The Scarlets went back on top before the Cougars made a thrilling final drive of the first half, tying the game on a spectacular pitch-and-catch.
At halftime, it looked like this would be one of those classic East-West games, such as the 2016 when East was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-13 with one second remaining as the Scarlets prevailed 28-23.
However, Wednesday’s game turned in the third quarter. West had the ball first, and after a penalty on the first play, Scarlets’ running back Wyatt Block took off on a 62-yard run, getting caught at the 6-yard line. On the next play, West regained the lead on Owen Johnson’s run off tackle.
East, which found success in the passing game in the first half, then marched deep into the West end, setting up first-and-goal at the 10. But instead of getting the tying touchdown, the Cougars went backward with a penalty and sack and soon were punting from the 31.
It didn’t seem like that much of a game-breaker until Block ran 82 yards for the two-score lead. A turnover led to another quick score, and what was a highly competitive game just a few minutes earlier, had gotten away from East.
By the end of the game, West was celebrating with the Jug, and the Cougars were left to hope that next year, things will be different.
And it might be. That’s the beauty of high-school athletics, that almost anything can happen at any time. Certainly, back when East was winning 11 straight Jug games, the future must have seemed bleak at West.
One thing for sure about future Jug games is that there are plenty of highly skilled athletes, on both sides, who will be back at Blakeslee Stadium next fall.
East quarterback Jacob Eggert, a sophomore who passed for 119 yards, threw some very nice passes and showed good agility and poise under duress. Sophomore running back Gus Gartzke showed some nice burst. Linemen Eli Olson, Braden Letourneau and Rieley Fleming should anchor the lines.
West also has a nice group of underclassmen, with Block and junior classmate Owen Johnson in the backfield and sophomore Mekhi Collins at receiver. Sophomores Tanner Shumski and Ryan Haley spent a lot of time in the East backfield, disrupting the offense.
The annual Jug game is the highlight of the local sports scene, and when the game is competitive and both student sections fully engaged, it’s a spectacle. The stadium turf was perfect, and the weather was spectacular. The game lived up to the hype, even though it turned out to be a 28-point outcome.
But don’t let the margin fool you. It was a great game, played by some highly skilled and well-coached athletes.
