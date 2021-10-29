Mankato West football coach J.J. Helget didn’t see it when it happened, but when his wife told him about it later, he wasn’t surprised.
Two weeks ago, during the intense Jug game, Puolrah Gong saw West’s Ryan Haley lying on the ground, obviously in pain from leg cramps late in the highly emotional game.
The Mankato East senior didn’t hesitate. He ran over to Haley, whom he’d been battling against for most of the game, and tried to help. Eventually, he went to his sideline and grabbed a water bottle, offering it to the struggling Scarlets player.
It was a gesture of sportsmanship and class, showing concern for a fellow athlete and opponent in a hotly contested football game.
“It’s the normal thing to do,” Gong said. “If you see someone cramping, you get them water. It doesn’t matter who it is.
“I think the respect goes both ways. We play hard against each other, but we’ve all been friends for a long time. I think sportsmanship can take you far in life. Sportsmanship and respect for your opponent.”
Helget posted a video of Gong’s actions on Twitter the next day, writing “@puolrah is a natural leader and great kid in many ways. As head football coach at west & teacher at east, this just shows how great Mankato is.”
“He’s a class act,” Helget said. “Puolrah is a leader in school, a leader all over. Everything is so emotional in this series and people forget these kids are friends and they’re good kids.”
It wasn’t the first time that Gong had shown concern for an opponent. In the victory at Byron on Oct. 1, Gong immediately called for trainers when he realized that the Byron quarterback was seriously injured, requiring an ambulance and medical professionals.
There were many other acts of sportsmanship and respect during the Jug game. It was physical with many hard hits, but often, players helped each other up before heading back to the huddle, getting ready to do it again.
Players on both sides wore pink apparel to bring awareness to cancer research and green helmet decals as a way to highlight mental health issues.
“After the game, I had to get our guys together because they were all intermixed, white jerseys and black jerseys, all talking with each other,” Helget said. “I think a lot has changed in the last five years. This is one game, two hours, where they are opponents, but after that, everything changes back. We’re one community, and that’s something I try to teach in my program, too. Treat everyone with respect.”
That isn’t always the case in the stands, but maybe these players are the ones who will start to change that. The Jug series goes back 49 years, with some intense battles, and sportsmanship hasn’t always been the priority.
The players in this Jug game, and many others throughout the area, have shown that you can be competitive and respectful at the same time. It’s certainly fun to see and should be recognized whenever possible.
Gong said he thinks there is less animosity between teams in the last few years, in all sports, and he sees players being the ambassadors of change.
“Sometimes, people in the stands take it too far,” Gong said. “We take the games seriously, but you can also be respectful.
“We knew we were going to have a good season, and we knew there would be a lot of people at the Jug game. It’s good to see that we can use our platform for good things.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
