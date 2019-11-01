Every year, graduation claims some special players from the Minnesota State football team.
These are players who have devoted 2-5 years to practicing and playing at a high level, helping to build Minnesota State into one of the premier Division II programs.
But this year, graduation will sting a little more than normal. Some of the best players to ever put on the Purple and Gold will play their final regular-season game at Minnesota State on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of success that is unmatched in team history, and some of their names will long be recorded in the history books.
“These are players who were pushed into playing time in 2016 and became major contributors,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “There was an acclimation period as they grew from young men into grown men and excelled. Hopefully, they can reach the pinnacle, but only time will tell. However it ends, whenever it’s over, this senior class will be looked at as the best we’ve ever had.”
Minnesota State has had some very good running backs, but none like Nate Gunn. Running with a nasty, angry attitude, Gunn has gained more yards and scored more touchdowns than any back in Minnesota State history, and it’s taken less than three seasons.
With the offensive line at Minnesota State, it’s a little easier to be a running back than at other places, but Gunn gets his yards and touchdowns while punishing the defense, which knows what’s coming but resistance wanes after a few carries.
Shane Zylstra has more receiving yards and touchdowns than any receiver at Minnesota State, and it’s unlikely you’ll see a receiver of his size, speed and athleticism with the Mavericks for a very long time. He has a shot to play on Sundays.
Justin Arnold has played opposite of Zylstra for the last three seasons, and he’s done a little of everything in his career, from running jet sweeps to returning punts and kicks to holding for PATs and field goals.
Ryan Schlichte will be considered a top-10 quarterback in team history, and his numbers likely would rival any past Mavericks quarterback if he hadn’t split reps for three seasons. Or maybe he has excelled because of the competition and stayed healthy with the limited snaps.
Evan Heim has anchored the offensive line for the last three seasons, helping to continue a long trend of big boys blowing up big holes in the defense.
Linebackers Alex Goettl and Zach Robertson have been a huge part of what’s become one of the best defenses in team history. Cornerback Jack Curtis has played in 46 of 47 games in his career at the most demanding position on the defense.
The other seniors haven’t gotten the publicity or accolades, but each has done his part to win 42 of 47 games and play in the national semifinals the last two seasons. Parrish Marrow, Jordan Bergren, Spencer Hermus, Cheyenne Bradford Jr., Destyn Woody, Tyler Schmidt and Garrett Jansen. ... It’s a talented senior group that will be missed, as much for its on-field ability as its leadership.
And it’s not done.
“This is a business-like, no-nonsense group that understands what the playoff horizon looks like,” Hoffner said. “They get it, and everything we do now is to prepare for (playoff football).”
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.