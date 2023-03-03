What a great college basketball season it has been in this area.
On Friday, the Bethany Lutheran men’s team opens the NCAA III tournament against Hope College at Oshokosh, Wisconsin, and the Gustavus Adolphus women’s team takes on Ohio Wesleyan at Whitewater, Wisconsin, in the opening round of the national tournament.
Next week, the Minnesota State women’s team will begin play in the NCAA II tournament, with the when, where and who to be determined Sunday.
Bethany was clearly the best men’s team in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, going 12-2 in league games and winning the semifinal and championship games of the conference tournament by 13 and 18 points, respectively.
The Vikings average 91.3 points, which ranks fifth in Division III, while Hope only allows 68.6 points per game. Drew Sagedahl, the UMAC tournament MVP, is averaging 17.1 points and shooting 44.4% on 3-pointers.
Jax Madson has averaged 14.4 points, and Hunter Nielsen has averaged 13.2 points on 62.5% shooting. He needs one more blocked shot to break his own single-season team record.
Bethany will likely be forced to play more halfcourt basketball than it would like so it will be interesting to see how the squad handles that.
The Gustavus women’s team (25-2) is back in the national tournament for the second straight season, dominating the MIAC with a 20-2 record and defeating Concordia by 22 points in the championship game.
The Gusties are averaging 75.6 points and shooting 46.4% from the field, fifth best in Division III. The Gusties have a balanced offense that should bode well for postseason play, with Anna Sanders leading at 13.3 points per game.
Gustavus ranks 10th in Division III in rebounding margin at 11.3, which is a nice stat at tournament time when shooters get a little nervy. Grace Benz is averaging 6.9 rebounds, with Rachel Kawiecki at 5.9.
The Mavericks will take their pressure defense on the road for the national tournament, either at Nebraska-Kearney or Minnesota Duluth. This is the first time in coach Emilee Thiesse’s four NCAA appearances that the Mavericks will be the higher-seeded team in the region quarterfinal.
It would be good for the Mavericks to play a team from another conference in the region tournament. It takes a while to get accustomed to the Mavericks’ defensive pressure, which ranks first in Division II with 16.6 steals per game.
Point guard Joey Batt brings the energy, averaging 16.0 points and 3.00 steals, which ranks ninth in Division II. Natalie Bremer is averaging 15.0 points, with a career-high 30 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament semifinal, and Destinee Bursch is averaging 14.7 points.
The Mavericks are dangerous if a fourth scorer shows up with a big game.
That defense leads to 84.2 points per game, which ranks fourth nationally, but teams will try to force the Mavericks into a halfcourt game and limit the fast-break points. Rebounding will also be a key.
It’s a great time to be a college basketball fan around here. Too bad that none of the games are nearby.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
