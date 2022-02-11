It was late at night, back in December of 1995, when Mark Hanson became a good friend.
There were two babies in the intensive-care unit that night, four new parents pacing around the hospital in Minneapolis, worried about the health and future of their first born.
It wasn’t an ideal way for a basketball coach and sportswriter to meet for the first time, but it makes a good story that you can fall back on many times in the last 26 years.
Hanson announced his impending retirement as the Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball coach on Monday, much to the envy of that veteran sportswriter. Hanson will finish this season, then continue as an instructor at the university, teaching classes in outdoor education.
It’s been quite a run for Hanson, who had no intention of coaching when he graduated from Gustavus in 1983.
He’s won 531 games in 32 seasons (2-0 since making the announcement), with seven regular-season MIAC championships and seven postseason tournament titles. He’s coached the team in 11 NCAA tournaments, with the highlight being a trip to the national championship game in 2003.
But to define him by the results of games and seasons doesn’t do justice to the impact he’s had at Gustavus and the MIAC.
Hanson has had great success, and he’s also brought a lot of quality students to campus who received awards for their skill and academics.
To those on the outside, he appears stoic and tough to approach. Those who know him see a different side, caring more about an athlete’s challenges off the court than their performance on it.
And he’s actually kind of funny, in a dry, witty kind of way.
Hanson has had two of the best press conference moments in the history of press conferences. In 1995, after losing an NCAA playoff game against Wittenberg, an Ohio reporter asked Hanson, paraphrasing here, if you had a gun to your head, who would you pick to win the next game?
He answered, in his usual deadpan, “We just lost a game, and you want me to put a gun to my head?”
Then in 2001, after an NCAA tournament loss at St. John’s, in which legendary Johnnies coach Jim Smith became the winningest college basketball coach in Minnesota history, he was asked, again paraphrasing, what are your thoughts on Smith getting this historic win? Again, without expression, he answered, “I wish he hadn’t.”
Just a few games remain in Hanson’s coaching career, and he’ll teach outdoor education at Gustavus “as long as they’ll have me,” allowing him to continue to mentor young people without having to go to practice every day and make late-night road trips to Moorhead and Winona every season.
An entire generation of players came through the program and couldn’t match his prolific scoring totals, and he also ranks No. 2 in career rebounds.
It seems that future Gustavus coaches will also be chasing, and measured against, what Hanson accomplished in 32 years on the sidelines.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
