It’s finally time to start playing some college basketball.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference figures to bring us a lot of quality games in this condensed season, but to be honest, any game will do after this two-month delay.
Minnesota State’s men’s team has a lot of new faces, but the familiar ones are key. Sophomore Ryland Holt, last year’s freshman of the year in the Northern Sun, and junior Kelby Kramer, the top newcomer in the conference last season, head the list, giving the Mavericks some muscle in the post, both offensively and defensively.
Jamal Nixon, the team’s only senior, is more sleek, adding quickness to his strength and tenacity. He looked like a different player on the court last week.
Quincy Anderson, who missed last season with a knee injury, is one of the emotional thermometers of this team. He’s an aggressive player whose attitude can be contagious.
Malik Willingham and Landon Wolfe both found a niche last season so we’ll see if their roles have expanded. There are a bunch of talented newcomers, and you never know how they’ll react until the games begin. There will be no redshirts because the NCAA isn’t counting this season against anyone’s eligibility.
The Northern Sun is very good at the top, with Northern State getting most of the preseason love. Augustana and Sioux Falls will be tough in the more balanced South Division, but in this sprint of a season, any team that can get on a roll quickly will rise to the top.
The Minnesota State women’s team was a somewhat surprising pick to win the South Division in the preseason coaches poll. Four teams in the South received first-place votes in the coaches poll, which tells you that it’s wide open.
Minnesota Duluth looks like the top team in the North.
The Mavericks, who were playing very well at the end of last season, will again depend on depth, playing a fullcourt, pressure defense that fuels the offense, which was tops in the league at 77.0 points.
Point guard Joey Batt, the top freshman in the Northern Sun last season, is the catalyst, harassing the other team’s backcourt.
Inside, Kristi Fett is a double-double threat each game. The rest of the squad is a nice mix of perimeter shooting, post defense and solid rebounders. If the Mavericks can find consistent 3-point shooting, those preseason predictions might come true.
It looks like all the players made it back to campus, with no positive coronavirus tests, so the games can begin on Saturday. These two-game series will be interesting, just to see if there’s any carryover from one game to the next.
And the officials will likely stay over for both games, which presents another interesting dynamic.
The 16-game schedule won’t allow for any separation so every game will be more important than usual. Only eight teams will qualify for the Northern Sun tournament and just 48 teams will be selected for the NCAA tournament. That means two fewer teams in each region will get the opportunity to play in the national tournament.
However, it doesn’t really matter how it looks. Northern Sun basketball is entertaining, and absence has made the heart grow fonder.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
