Having now had nearly a week to reflect on the recently completed high school football season, there were so many special moments and outstanding achievements to celebrate, as there is every season.
Here are a few.
The annual Jug game is always a fun night, even though this season’s game had to be moved out of Blakeslee Stadium because of heavy rains. Still, a few thousand fans showed up at Wolverton Field, ringing the field and having a good, and soggy, time.
The game had the usual intensity of the crosstown rivalry. West jumped ahead 14-0, using a wildcat formation and power running to move steadily down the field.
East finally scored, but Walker Britz followed with a 90-yard kick return to make it 21-6 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Cougars started to build some momentum, taking advantage of a fumble to score and cutting the deficit to 21-14.
On the next possession, Kaden Oachs made an interception, which he returned to the West 3, setting up Jacob Eggert’s touchdown run. East went for the go-ahead two-point conversion, which failed, but it was a one-point game with about 4 minutes to play.
East got one last stop, but a punt put the ball at the 1 with a minute to go, and the West defense forced a safety in a 23-20 victory.
Snow games are always fun for players, with someone predictably doing snow angels at some point after the game. This time, it was the quarterfinals of the state tournament, and West was taking on highly touted St. Thomas Academy in a “snow globe.”
The players handled the conditions well, and West never trailed in the game. Peyton Goettlicher got West on the board first with a spectacular finger-tip grab and run for a 62-yard score.
St. Thomas Academy stayed close with a stable of hard-running backs, but West went back ahead at 14-7 when Mekhi Collins grabbed a long pass and tip-toed along the sideline to sneak into the end zone. Goettlicher’s interception in the end zone kept the Scarlets ahead at halftime.
The clinching touchdown came on a trick play, sneaking tight end Brady Haugum into a short pattern on fourth down. The defense made one last stop to advance in the playoffs.
Maple River had all 22 starters returning this season, something rare of a smaller school, and expectations were high this season. After a couple of intense victories over rival Blue Earth Area, the Eagles marched to the Class AA semifinals against West Central Area/Ashby, making the second trip to the final four in program history.
Maple River wasn’t able to get its trusty run game going, behind a big, veteran offensive line, but the Eagles were able to pass with some success. West Central Area/Ashby scored first but missed the PAT, and Maple River scored just before halftime on Boden Simon’s short run and Landon Fox’s PAT.
The second half was mostly played between the 20s, but Maple River’s Skyler Jenkins came up with an interception in the third quarter but unfortunately he was downed at the 1. Two plays later, the Eagles were tackled in the end zone for a go-ahead safety.
Maple River’s final drive went down to the 14, but a fourth-down play came up short in the final minute.
West’s championship game against Mahtomedi was one of the most physical games of the season, with a lot of hard hits and athletic plays. An early special teams mistake allowed the Scarlets to score on Ryan Haley’s 34-yard fumble return.
It seemed like the Scarlets could pull away, as they had all season, but turnovers kept Mahtomedi interested.
Finally, West secured the hard-fought victory when defensive end Gibson Blackstad, who blocked a field goal early in the game, snuck out of the tight end spot and made his first catch of the season for a touchdown. It was the same play that worked for Haugum against St. Thomas Academy.
It’s only nine months until football practice begins again, though West coach J.J. Helget noted that the season really begins in early June with offseason workouts and camps.
Hope the results are the same next season.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.