Remember the last time you went to a high-school sporting event and thought, “man, I could have made a better call than that official.”
Or something more aggressive?
Here’s your chance to add your expertise to high-school athletics.
On June 23, the Minnesota State High School League will host a free virtual recruitment event, hoping to lure folks to cross over to the dark side by becoming an official.
The on-line presentation is geared toward attracting officials and judges in all sports, but since my experience is mainly with boys and girls basketball, that’s what we’ll talk about here.
It’s not easy being a high-school basketball official, given the verbal abuse you receive, mainly from fans who know very little about the rules. Coaches can be abusive, but the good ones know how to pick their spots and make their arguments without making a scene.
Player behavior seems to have improved in the last five years.
You can work nearly every day of the week, from youth tournaments to high-school games. There’s some travel, but if you carpool with other officials, that can be a lot of fun, discussing rule changes or wacky behavior you’ve witnessed at a recent game.
It seems like the players get more athletic each season, making it tougher to keep up, but that’s a “me” problem, which could be alleviated by less pizza and beer and more exercise.
It’s tough to get started as an official, taking those first steps onto a court. Even if it’s a fourth-grade tournament game, once you put on the officials’ shirt and grab the whistle, there’s a lot of attention on your every move.
That becomes easier with time, though most officials, especially the good ones, find ways to stay out of the spotlight, hopefully allowing the players and coaches to decide the outcome of games. Officials need to find a blend of confidence and humility, assured that you’re making the best call at that moment but aware that not everyone is going to agree.
The rewards are nice; getting paid for watching a basketball game and exercising is nice. But you also make a lot of new friends along the way, with other officials, scorekeepers, clock operators, game managers, athletic directors, coaches, players and, yes, even some parents.
The rational observers understand that mistakes happen, and as long as you’re giving the effort and maintain knowledge of the rules, things usually work out well.
If you have too much self-esteem, try working a couple of games at a youth tournament and you’ll have figured out that problem.
There’s a large group of officials in the Mankato association, but many are 50 years old or older. Some nights, it’s tough to find available officials, and that problem is only going to get worse as the older ones start to cut back on their schedules.
All sports are facing the same dilemma. Games have already been cancelled or rescheduled because there were no available officials.
Hopefully, some younger people will get interested in becoming officials. There’s plenty to learn, from rules to techniques, but it’s worth the effort, providing structure so that young athletes can have their games.
Check out the free presentation on June 23. You can help alleviate the shortage of officials in Minnesota and learn to have fun doing it.
