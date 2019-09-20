After Saturday’s 27-7 victory over Augustana, Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner had some good insight to his team’s 2-0 start.
“There are a lot of lofty expectations for our football team. As a program, we have to taper that back and focus on going 1-0 each week and not feel the pressure of those expectations from the outside.”
Those comments play to the Mavericks’ “Go 1-0 each week” mantra, which, of course, is kinda hokey. As was Minnesota Twins’ manager Tom Kelly’s oft-repeated phrase, “Take it one game at a time,” while winning World Series’ championships in 1987 and 1991.
But as obvious and corny as those slogans are, they’re also true. Like looking at the top of the staircase, if you don’t focus on each of the steps, there’s a good chance you’re going to stumble. Or worse.
While the Mavericks are 2-0, with a 38-23 road win at Southwest Minnesota State and the home victory against Augustana, there have been some bumps along the way. Southwest found plenty of open receivers in the second half, connecting on several big plays. The Mavericks’ offense has struggled to finish drives in both games. The passing game has sputtered with a combinations of questionable throws and some puzzling drops.
Those issues are fixable, especially with two months remaining in the season. But Hoffner is right to quickly address any issues his team might be having, especially when it comes to focusing on each game. The Mavericks are the best team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but the margin isn’t so great that they can afford to take anything for granted.
The win at Southwest was predictable, but there was some angst in the second half. The home victory against Augustana was impressive in its style, with the league’s most prolific passing attack held to just seven points. That is unlikely to happen to the Vikings again this season.
Most of the Mavericks’ toughest games come in the first five weeks. This week’s opponent, Concordia-St. Paul, is a surprising 2-0 with an impressive home win against Sioux Falls. The Bears should have Minnesota State’s full attention. Then come home games with Winona State and Minnesota Duluth, which could be statement-makers or derail optimism. A month from now, Minnesota State will have a good idea of how it stands in the conference and the region.
Building a program into an annual national-championship contender is, obviously, tough, but keeping a program at the top is an underrated skill. Hoffner and his staff have done a great job of that, recruiting enough talent to have plenty of competition at each position and building amazing depth on both sides of the ball.
But talent alone doesn’t win, which is what made Hoffner’s comments on Saturday so interesting. He knows he has a talented squad that could easily win the Northern Sun and get back into the NCAA playoffs. He also knows that his players need to maintain the focus of going 1-0 each week.
A little reminder after defeating a very good team last Saturday seemed perfectly executed.
