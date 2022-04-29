Todd Hoffner has been saying all spring that when your football team goes 6-5, you have to examine every aspect of the program, from coaching to the roster to the workouts.
The Minnesota State coach seems to feel pretty good about the progress made this spring.
“The goal of the spring is always to develop players and improve,” he said. “This year is a little different because of the record we had.”
The Mavericks wrapped up a monthlong spring practice period on Saturday, and the first game of the 2022 season is just about four months away. Hoffner said the spring was devoted to getting tougher and playing with more physicality.
“We had a lot more live tackling; even the quarterbacks got tackled some,” Hoffner said. “We practiced like it was game day in the fall, and I think that helped us.”
Hoffner said he saw some good moments from quarterbacks Hayden Ekern and Mitch Randall. Ekern got a lot of playing time last season as the backup, but it looks like the two could end up sharing the position, as has been the case for the Mavericks for much of the last decade.
“There’s no clear-cut front-runner at this stage,” he said. “We’ll keep doing things the way we do it.”
There are other positions that needed an upgrade, but we won’t know how much progress was made this spring until the pads come on.
The Mavericks got a commitment from junior-college defensive tackle Arturo Torres on Monday, signaling there was a need to get better along the front.
“We kind of knew we might need help there, because we lost a lot to graduation and other players who won’t be here,” Hoffner said.
There will likely be a few other spots to be filled by transfers in the summer. Hoffner said that by the end of June, the roster should be set.
He said he still hasn’t hired another assistant coach. Offensive coordinator Collin Prosser left in the offseason, but Hoffner didn’t say if that position would be filled from within or by someone outside the program.
When the Mavericks next gather in early August, Hoffner said he hopes the team will be ready. The schedule is tough, with a trip to Bemidji State and a home game against Minnesota Duluth to open the season.
That will likely show if the changes made this spring had any effect because Hoffner doesn’t want to go through another season in which the Mavericks aren’t much of a factor.
“Our goal is to be better and win championships,” Hoffner said. “Last year, we were nowhere close to good enough. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier
