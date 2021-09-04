Going into Thursday’s season opener against Northern State, Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner had many concerns.
How would his team, considered a favorite in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, return from nearly two years since its last game? How do you prepare for a team that has a new coaching staff and a roster that has changed drastically, rendering old film moot.
How will his own staff make changes during the game and adapt to Northern State’s success? How will new players handle the pressure of the big stadium and bright lights?
Turns out, he was right to be nervous. Northern State survived an early knockout punch and gave the Mavericks all they could handle for three quarters.
But in the fourth quarter, needing some help from Northern State, the Mavericks found a way to win, claiming a 40-34 victory in overtime.
So many things went wrong after the Mavericks’ Kaleb Sleezer scored on a 47-yard run on the second offensive play. In fact, that run may have pushed a little overconfidence into the team.
There were four turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble by quarterback J.D. Ekowa, a missed field goal and some breakdowns in the secondary, both on short passes and a couple of deep ones.
The Mavericks trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter, an unfamiliar position for Minnesota State. A 20-play drive, engineered by backup quarterback Hayden Ekern, stalled in the red zone, and even though Luke William’s 37-yard field goal into the wind, which hit the left upright, fell down and glanced off the crossbar before falling over, cut the margin to one score, the possession ate up almost eight minutes and left just 4:37 to play.
The Mavericks hadn’t stopped Northern State in the second half, but a muffed kickoff was recovered by the Mavericks at the Northern 39. Ekowa, who came off the bench when Ekern was injured in the previous drive, pushed the Mavericks downfield and scored on a 2-yard run with 28 seconds to play, setting up the overtime.
The defense had its best possession in the overtime. A sack by Jacob Daulton and an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Northern State bench pushed the field goal try to 61 yards. It was short.
The Mavericks’ possession was hindered by a holding penalty, but a 13-yard pass on third down set up a 4th-and-1 at the 16. The field goal unit was lined up to try for the winning points, but Northern State called timeout at the last second to ice the kicker. Hoffner noticed that the holder bobbled the snap after the whistle so he sent the offense back in, and Ekowa followed a wall of blockers around the left end for the winning touchdown.
The Mavericks were 5 of 6 on fourth-down plays, including 4 of 4 in the fourth quarter and overtime. On one of those plays, Ekern caught his own deflected pass, then advanced it 3 yards to gain a first down by inches.
If you’re a fan of Northern State, you might think that the best team on this night didn’t win. If you’re a fan of Minnesota State, and there were 4,369 in the stands, you recognize that overcoming adversity and knowing how to win a game in which you don’t play your best is pretty important. The Mavericks’ experience definitely showed in the final quarter and overtime.
The Mavericks will have to play much better in future games, likely next Saturday at Minnesota Duluth, to get another shot in the playoffs, but teams tend to show the most improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
Clean up the turnovers, and it was likely a more comfortable win for MSU in the opener. It’s not likely that Hoffner will allow his team to treat another opponent lightly.
But man, it sure was fun to watch college football again at Blakeslee.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
