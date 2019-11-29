In 2008, Todd Hoffner’s first season as the Minnesota State football coach, the Mavericks won nine games in the new Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, ending a string of three straight losing seasons just five years removed from the infamous winless 2003 season.
Hoffner easily could have been named the Northern Sun’s coach of the year, but that honor went to Bob Nielson of Minnesota Duluth, whose team won a national championship that season.
That seemed fair.
There have been several other times that Hoffner’s team performed up to, or above, expectations so the conference must have recognized those accomplishments with a few coach of the year awards. Right?
Nope.
Hoffner has been at Minnesota State for 10 seasons, won 103 of 124 games, and the only time he was named the coach of the year was 2009, when his team won 10 games for the first time in 16 seasons.
Aaron Keen won the award in 2012 and 2013 while he was the interim coach and Hoffner was suspended after being charged with possession of child pornography on his university-issued cell phone, charges that were eventually dropped.
He came back and led the Mavericks to the national championship game in 2014, surely deserving of a coach of the year award.
Nope.
The Mavericks have not lost a regular-season game in the last three years, certainly resulting in a coach of the year award. The Mavericks were 37-2 with four playoff victories in that time, which had to involve at least one coach of the year award.
Nope and nope.
The teams of Tom Sawyer of Winona State (2017), Steve Laque of Minnesota State-Moorhead (2018) and Jerry Olszewski of Augustana (2019) had a combined record of 27-9 in the years they won the award.
This season has been the least suspenseful in the history of the program. Anything less than 11 regular-season victories would have been disappointing, and this team had its eyes on another playoff appearance from the first practice. Coming off a trip to the national semifinals, it was widely speculated that there would be the same level of success, given the number of talented players returning.
The Mavericks have met expectations so far, and even though there have been just a few challenges, it still takes a good coach to keep the players and staff on point and working hard to the final goal of a national championship.
It’s hard to know why other coaches haven’t voted for Hoffner in these other nine seasons. Other coaches recognized the effort of Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski by voting him as the top assistant in the league.
Minnesota State is the big boy in the conference and has some advantages, though the stadium is not one of them. The biggest advantage is tradition, which really turned when Hoffner was hired in 2008.
There could be a perception that Minnesota State should win every game, but that doesn’t make it easy. Hoffner and his staff still have to do the recruiting and coaching. Other programs have more scholarship money to use; Minnesota State seems to be better at divvying it up.
It’s cliche to always give the coach of the year award to the leader of the championship team, and sometimes it’s proper to reward an outstanding coaching job for a team that doesn’t win any titles.
But once in 10 years? That’s not right.
If you’re the Northern Sun coach of the decade, wouldn’t it make sense that you’re coach of the year more than once?
Apparently, nope.
