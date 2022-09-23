Winning ugly is still ... checking notes ... winning.
And if the Minnesota State football team is going to have a successful season, you might have to accept that it won’t be pleasing to the eye.
The Mavericks are 2-1 coming into Saturday’s home game against Mary. The first two victories came against top-level teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and neither was particularly pretty.
The Mavericks needed a late touchdown to beat Bemidji State 37-34, after squandering a 30-13 halftime lead that featured two defensive scores. The next week, the Mavericks took the early lead on a punt return for a touchdown, then the defense kept Minnesota Duluth from getting much traction in a 17-10 victory.
Not pretty, but they were wins, pushing Minnesota State into national polls.
Last week, everything was ugly, with Northern State dominating the first half against the Mavericks’ inept offense and loose defense. Yet at the end, after closing a 23-point deficit to 23-20 in the final minutes, Minnesota State could have picked up another victory had someone recovered a blocked punt before it bounced out of the end zone.
Injuries have played a role in this inconsistent start. The Mavericks are down two quarterbacks, a top running back, one offensive lineman, a tight end and defensive backs, but the nature of the game is “next man up.”
However, the “next man up” is inexperienced without much, if any, playing time at this high level of football.
The offense can’t stay on the field either, because of production or turnovers. The defense has given up some yards but has clearly been the better unit.
The Mavericks really need a defensive or special teams score to overcome some of the offensive shortcomings in the short term.
There are no Nate Gunns or Shane Zylstras on this team. There are no Ryan Schlichtes, Brayden Thomases or Alex Goettls, either.
Those players made things look easy, even pretty. That isn’t happening yet.
There has been significant turnover in the coaching staff, especially at offensive coordinator. Even though the playbook remains the same, the voice is different, the rhythm takes some adjustment.
The volume of top-level players and coaches was bound to have an effect, though the dropoff has been significant.
Before the season, the early schedule seemed daunting, but the Mavericks have survived with one more game heading into South Division play. If they can defeat Mary on Saturday, Minnesota State will be 3-1 heading into the most important games of the season.
That would restore the Mavericks’ optimism of returning to the playoffs, which looks like a possibility if a few of the injured players can get back on the field.
Until then, wins of any kind are welcome.
The rest of the season might not be pretty, but ugly wins are way better than stat-filled losses.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
