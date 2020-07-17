Isn’t it nice to hear some good news?
It seems as though every daily conversation includes coronavirus, pandemic and social distancing, and it’s gotten concerning and tiresome. Masks, hand sanitizer and takeout food have become the norms.
It’s only natural to be pessimistic when you get so little good news about the future of this health crisis. The unknown has caused many to expect the worst, which is mostly what we’ve gotten, with potential vaccines or cures well down the road.
But this week, we got the news that after nearly a month of practices and games, the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association and the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association have reported no COVID-19 cases due to the start of their respective summer seasons.
Both organizations, as well as those who work at the ballparks, have done a good job of devising a safety plan and executing it, whether it be social distancing or disinfecting touch points or requiring everyone bring their own equipment. Tournament schedules have been adjusted to limit everyone’s time at the field, which is likely welcomed by all.
Apparently, adults attending games could do a better job of following safety guidelines, but that’s a fight you may never win.
It’s been the same at Franklin Rogers Park, where prioritizing the safety and health of players and fans has allowed the Mankato MoonDogs to play some baseball.
The players seem to have taken their responsibility seriously, limiting social interaction outside of the baseball to ensure that teammates and host families aren’t exposed to unnecessary risks. The MoonDogs’ staff has worked tirelessly to ensure that anyone showing up at the ballpark is as safe as possible.
These examples have shown that sports can be played, with proper attention to safety details. The threat of contracting the disease isn’t going away for a long time, if ever, so normal activities will resume when we learn how to deal with it, both before and after exposure.
The professional sports, which have started or are about to begin, seem to be having some trouble controlling the athletes and have had a few positive cases.
Perhaps, the opportunity to play is more important to younger, amateur players.
The last few months have been challenging, trying to stay up-to-date on the latest news about COVID-19 and it’s spread or potential containment. The next few months could be even more challenging as sports entities try to find a way to move forward.
High schools face tough times if they don’t offer sports, and they may have some hard decisions to make if they try to put teams on the field or court.
But it appears that sports, at least on the local level, can be conducted safely, when everyone takes their responsibility seriously. That includes officials, staff, players and parents.
Obviously, sports are important to the kids who play. They deserve a chance to do things right, and if something goes wrong, then another plan needs to be executed.
We seem to be at that point, in Minnesota, where we can give it a try.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
