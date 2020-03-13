This is the most thrilling time of the high-school sports season.
Big crowds and loud gyms make for an intense environment, and the victory celebration is less filtered and more spontaneous than anytime during the regular season.
But it’s also the toughest time to interview players who are on the other side. It’s rarely easy to lose, but that last one of the regular season stays with you, perhaps for years.
Then you have the players who don’t get to experience winning or losing, those who suffered injuries at some point during the season that has them watching from the bench while their teammates ride the emotional roller coaster.
It was tough to see Waseca senior Gus Boyer pushed onto the court in a wheelchair last week, just hours as she had surgery to repair a knee ligament. She started crying before the section championship game and was brought to tears after the Bluejays’ victory, surely happy that her teammates were going to the state tournament but also sad that she can’t run, jump or fully celebrate such an exciting accomplishment.
Boyer will get another chance to play basketball after she heads to Minnesota Duluth in the fall, but no victories are the same as when you accomplish them with lifelong friends.
At Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, junior Autumn Taylor missed all but two games of this season, not getting a chance to participate in this historic first trip to the girls basketball state tournament.
She would have bee a top reserve and another perimeter option, no doubt helping the Bucs in this special season. But there she was on the Bucs’ bench during the program’s first state tournament game, limited to cheering for her teammates.
There were many others who were injured this season and didn’t get to participate in a sport they spend so much time improving their skills.
These kids don’t get the opportunity to redshirt; these are moments they will never get back.
Given the news of the day, with so many events being cancelled because of health reasons, the scope of which is almost impossible to understand, perhaps this distinction will be lost. The events that are still being competed will have some of the environment lost because of restricted attendance, which is better for the athletes than not having those opportunities.
It’s the right decision not to play or limit fan engagement. It still stinks.
Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports, and nobody can plan for them, or the aftermath. Injured players can still be part of the process, either with their support or knowledge, but there’s nothing like jumping around the court, celebrating a postseason victory.
It’s a moment that’s impossible to recreate, no matter the future accomplishments. It’s the thrill of of victory, and the agony of never getting that chance.
