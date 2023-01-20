The Minnesota State men’s basketball team started the season with nine straight victories, and even though none of those wins came against a top-10 type of team, there was a lot to like about the Mavericks.
The Mavericks had scored 80 or more points in eight of those games, and they picked up a victory at Winona State, which for whatever reason has been a tough place for Minnesota State to win recently.
The Mavericks were shooting 43.4% from 3-point range and averaging 16.2 assists. Opponents were shooting only 41.8% from the field and 30.1% on 3-pointers, and the Mavericks were grabbing more than seven rebounds per game more than the opponent.
But then came the injuries.
Brady Williams, the team’s most versatile and experienced player, was hurting with back pain, later diagnosed as a bulging disk. The power forward was averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds and playing more than 27 minutes per game.
He played only three more games before shutting down, and it’s not clear if he’ll play again this season.
Guard Malik Willingham was averaging 22.1 points through nine games, ranking among the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference leaders, but he’s missed the last three games with a leg injury.
His scoring had slipped to 18.3 points per game, and his 3-point shooting was down from 50.7% to 41.1% while playing more than 30 minutes each night.
He will try to play this weekend when the Mavericks play at Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead, the toughest road trip in the conference.
Guard Harrison Braudis tried to play through a back injury, but he missed the last two games. He started in four games after Williams was injured, and he was averaging 12.3 points and shooting 43.9% on 3-pointers. His last game came against Minnesota Duluth, and you could see him grimace every time he was knocked down.
He tried to practice this week but won’t play this weekend. Coach Matt Margenthaler said he hopes that Braudis can come back at some point this season.
The Mavericks are 3-4 since the injuries started to wear on a roster that was already thin.
The trend has been similar, especially in the second game of the weekend. The Mavericks play well early, even into the second half.
Then in the late stages of the game, the team runs out of gas, unable to make a key stop or rebound, and the opponent ends up winning. Three of the losses were by 10 points or less, and in two of those games, the Mavericks were outscored in the second half.
You gotta think that having just one of the injured players available, the results would have been different. If all three were playing, it seems like Minnesota State would be one of the top teams in the conference.
But injuries are part of the game, and opponents certainly aren’t feeling too bad for the Mavericks.
We’ll see if those players can come back and help Minnesota State get back to playing the same as the first nine games.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.