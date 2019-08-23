Ah, the good, ol’ days of tailgating at Minnesota State football games.
Just across the road from the east end zone of Blakeslee Stadium, college football fans would gather a few hours before kickoff with a grill or portable stove, cooking burgers or brats or omelettes or chili, trying to stay warm on cold days or fight off the wasps on the warm days.
And there were the plastic cups, filled with something tasty, either refreshing or warming. No glass bottles — that was the unwritten rule — and security officers certainly would never suspect such underhanded behavior from a group of sly, but well-meaning adults as long as the containers were concealed.
Well, it seemed kinda sneaky back then, trying to decide between “tastes great” and “less filling.”
Starting in September, there will be no more pretense about alcohol-free tailgating. This week, Minnesota State announced that the drinks that made Milwaukee famous can be consumed on site before home football games, hoping to attract a few more fans by enhancing the game-day experience.
There will be rules; Minnesota State always has rules.
There will be two options, if this Bud’s for you.
Tailgating will now be allowed in Lot 7, the VIP area just west of Blakeslee Stadium for those who are donating members of the Touchdown Club and corporate partners who will have access as a benefit of their sponsorship.
Lot 7 will host pregame events such as the Mavericks’ players and coaches “spirit walk” and appearances by the Maverick Machine pep band, cheerleaders and dance line.
It seems like the area might be too small if folks grab for all the gusto they can get, but that can be addressed at a later date.
There will still be “free” tailgating in Lot 20, on the east side of the stadium, as has been the case for several years. That area has become more festive in recent seasons, and the ability to legally put down the King of Beers there won’t hurt.
The tailgating areas will allow alcohol packaged in original containers, gas grills, portable outdoor furniture, tents and awnings and generators. Open pit fires, kegs, drinking game accessories and large furniture that obstructs others will not be allowed.
The tailgating areas will open three hours before kickoff — plenty of Miller Time to get your Mavericks spirit on — and will close one hour after the game ends, with most folks looking for a nap spot at that point.
Like it or not, alcohol is a staple of the college football pregame. Later in the season, a couple of swigs of Pure Rocky Mountain Spring Water is a useful warming tool as we “head for the mountains.”
And this should be a good year for tailgating, with normally nice crowds from Augustana, Winona State and Minnesota Duluth coming to Blakeslee in the first five weeks. Nothing like a couple of “foreigners” in the tailgate area to spice things up.
If you’ve got the time, you can now have the beer before Minnesota State football games. It’s a concept long overdue, at least on an official basis — and if you might have a couple too many — those new handrails at Blakeslee Stadium should provide some support.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-3446353, email at ccourrier@ mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.