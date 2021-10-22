Two very good football teams, so many great athletes.
Hard hits, breakaway speed, unlikely conversions, intensity of championship football ... Wednesday night’s game between Mankato East and Mankato West had a bit of everything.
Even a persistent cold rain, sometimes a downpour, couldn’t keep the annual Jug football game from providing one of the most entertaining contests in the 49-year series.
It started with West surprising almost everyone by using a Wildcat offense on the first drive. With a direct snap to the running back, and quarterback Zander Dittbenner on the sideline, the Scarlets powered down the field, running between the tackles behind a veteran offensive line. The 12-play drive ended up in the end zone and sent a strong message about the Scarlets’ plan to attack the Cougars and a slick field.
In fact, the Scarlets didn’t attempt a pass until midway through the third quarter, something very unexpected.
Dittbenner showed great speed on a 50-yard run that made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The Cougars’ first scoring drive came in the second quarter and started, after a couple of penalties, with a first-and-31. But three straight completions got the first down, and a few plays later, Jacob Eggert lofted a perfectly thrown pass into the end zone, where Puolrah Gong went high to make the catch in the corner.
That touchdown gave East some hope ... until West’s Walker Britz returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, showing a burst of speed that meshed well with some good blocking that sent the Scarlets into halftime with a 21-6 lead.
In past seasons, a 14-point lead would have seemed insurmountable, but watching the first half, you could sense that this one wasn’t over. Though there was no scoring in the third quarter, in large part due to the rain and slippery conditions, the outcome still seemed in doubt going into the final 12 minutes.
A turnover helped East score early in the fourth quarter, with Eggert throwing a pass into the end zone, where Meer Othow outjumped the defensive back to haul in the 29-yard score. The two-point conversion made it 21-14, and the East team and its fans were stoked, realizing an upset was possible.
The East defense was swarming, having shut down the West rushing attack, and Kaden Oachs jumped a pass route and made an interception near midfield. He raced down the right sideline and made it to the West 3 before getting knocked out of bounds. On the next play, Eggert ran around left end for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-20 as the home crowd went nuts.
There was no hesitation that East would go for the two-point conversion and try to take the lead, despite there being 3:52 remaining in the game. The pass failed, but the outcome was still in doubt.
The East defense made one last stop, but under heavy pressure, West’s Gannon Rosenfeld delivered a punt that was downed at the East 2 with less than a minute to go. On the next play, a low snap led to an intentional grounding penalty that resulted in a safety.
West recovered the onside kick and kept the Jug in a spine-tingling fourth quarter.
West had allowed only 13 points and 22 yards rushing in the first seven games, but East had 20 points and 65 yards rushing. West won despite only 40 yard passing.
It was crazy.
This might be the most complete team in West history, and this is probably the best East team since 2001, when Craig Dahl was a junior quarterback on a team that lost in the state championship game on a late field goal.
But both teams also showed that, while football games are important, there’s more to having the community spotlight, and through helmet decals and team apparel, they brought awareness to mental health issues and cancer awareness.
It was a great night to be at Wolverton Field, watching a great game and many, many great athletes.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.