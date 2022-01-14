The Minnesota Vikings shocked no one this week when coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were fired.
Though both have had their share of success, the on-field product has become stale, and change was likely needed.
But for those of you who have been clamoring for change, lighting up the coach and GM with your anonymous social media muscle, the grass isn’t always greener on another NFL sideline or front office. It’s just a game, and celebrating someone else’s demise is sad.
If you’re honest, you’ll admit that you appreciated Zimmer’s ornery, gruff style when he first joined the organization in 2014.
His early teams were pretty good. In four years, he compiled a 39-25 record with two NFC North titles and one Minneapolis Miracle.
The Vikings defense, which was Zimmer’s area of expertise, was good in those years, but then the organization got greedy, thinking a big-time quarterback, with the accompanying salary-cap hit, would be the final piece of a Super Bowl puzzle.
While Kirk Cousins has been above average, sometimes very good, he did not turn out to be the savior, and with the effect of his contract on the salary cap, other parts of the team suffered, especially the defense.
Zimmer’s popularity waned with every loss, and few coaches get as bitter as Zimmer when his team doesn’t win. Fans used to think it was cute when he was surly. As time went on, it looked more childish.
Eight years is a long time for an NFL coach to last, especially one with a .562 winning percentage and no appearances in the Super Bowl.
So it was time for change. His conservative, hard-nosed style of coaching didn’t mesh with the current game and the team’s roster.
Spielman had a much longer time to build a Super Bowl contender. He worked in the Vikings’ player personnel department for six years before being promoted to GM in 2012.
He fired Leslie Frazier and hired Zimmer.
His drafts were hit and miss. There was Dalvin Cook, but also Christian Ponder. Cris Cook, but Stefon Diggs. Matt Kalil, but Harrison Smith. Danielle Hunter, but Laquon Treadwell. Justin Jefferson, but Jeff Gladney.
He found some nice undrafted free agents, such as Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham.
But he could never find that franchise quarterback, which was probably his biggest sin. Ponder was a bust. Teddy Bridgewater was on a positive trajectory when he suffered that serious knee injury. Kellen Mond is a work in progress, which Zimmer didn’t allow this season.
Again, it was time for a change.
For all the good that Zimmer and Spielman did for the Vikings, it never added up to great success.
So now, there will be a lot of names you’ve never heard of that will be considered for the GM job, which apparently will be filled first. After that, you’ll hear a long string of former coaches and whiz-kid coordinators that will be connected to the head-coaching job.
It was time for a change at the top of Vikings’ organization, but there are no guarantees that the replacements will have any more success. After a brief honeymoon period, those two officials will face the same irrational wrath of maniacal fans.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
