The last time anyone saw the Minnesota State football team play a game, it was in the national championship at a high-school stadium in Texas.
That was 454 days ago, with so many lost practices and games in those 15 months.
But Saturday, the Mavericks will begin a five-week stretch of scrimmages against a combination of Division II and III programs that will lead into a real game, with a winner and official statistics, on May 1 at Northern State.
Should we pay attention to this spring “season,” forced on everyone by the pandemic, any more than we would during any other spring practice period?
Probably.
The most intriguing position to watch will be quarterback, where redshirt freshman Jesse Forknell and true freshman Mitch Randall will split reps in the tradition of other Minnesota State quarterbacking combos.
The expectation is that J.D. Ekowa will return in the fall, but it would be hard to blame him if he wants to start medical school instead.
If that happens, the Mavericks would have little college experience at the most important position on the offense. It wouldn’t be surprising if coach Todd Hoffner was looking at potential transfers in that scenario.
The offensive line will have a lot of talent and experience, which would ease the transition for a young quarterback. There will be no Nate Gunn among the running backs or Shane Zylstra in the receiver group, but there’s enough veteran players at those positions to continue a record-setting offense.
The defense has a few more holes to fill, especially at linebacker and safety, but the Mavericks have a good number of players with some college experience that the transition shouldn’t be too tough.
There are players who will be here in the fall that aren’t participating this spring, preserving a final season of college football, so there will be plenty of names that you won’t recognize.
The Mavericks have become the dominant regional team in Division II, and have played in two national championships in two of the last six national championship games.
Even though the Mavericks have yet to bring home that title, there’s generally been no reason to doubt they’d be part of the mix each season.
But these are unprecedented times, and the coronavirus has been a tougher obstacle than any scrambling quarterback or blitzing linebacker.
Should you be concerned if things don’t go that well this spring?
Maybe.
Should you be very optimistic if the Mavericks dominate these spring opponents, much like they’ve done in most games in the last 10 seasons?
Maybe.
There’s so much unknown as football teams enter this unprecedented spring schedule that it’s going to be tough to make major judgements.
You want to see the quarterbacks make good decisions and accurate throws. You want to see the offensive and defensive lines control the action. You want to see the kickers make field goals.
At this point, not having watched live football in 15 months, it will just be fun to see football again.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.