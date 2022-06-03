Now that all the sticks and bats are put away, the balls are stored and the athletes have, for the most part, left campus, it’s time to take a moment to reflect on another outstanding season of Minnesota State athletics.
Minnesota State finished second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-sports competition, which to some degree measures program-wide success of the athletic teams.
There’s been so much to celebrate.
The most amazing accomplishment for Minnesota State is winning a national championship in indoor women’s track and field. For the last decade, the Mavericks have slowly built that program, recruiting nationally and internationally.
A second-place finish in 2021 led to the championship in March. That momentum carried over to the outdoor season, where the Mavericks finished third behind All-America sprinters Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson and throwers Katie Taylor and Brea Perron.
It’s still a young group, and barring injury, Cartwright and Jackson, both just sophomores, will become the most decorated track athletes in Minnesota State history.
Women’s track might be the university’s greatest accomplishment, overcoming the sport’s regional bias to make Myers Field House a destination for really fast and really strong athletes.
Two wrestlers won national championships in March. Trevor Turriff and Darrell Mason survived a long season, disappointing by Minnesota State standards, to give the program an incredible boost. Mason was such a hit at the national meet that his victory kind of overshadowed Turriff’s, but Mason was always quick to send some spotlight toward his teammate.
The women’s basketball team seems like another one that’s on the rise. Somehow, coach Emiliee Thiesse has convinced her players to compete at 100% on every possession, out-working every opponent to be that team that nobody wants to play.
When Coley Ries led the Mavericks’ softball team to a national championship in 2017, it was easy to think that the program may never again have a pitcher of her caliber.
That lasted only a couple of years. Mackenzie Ward just completed a career nearly equal that of Ries’, minus the championship ring. But Ward’s considerable accomplishments will one day be honored by Minnesota State’s Hall of Fame.
Now, folks can say there may never be another pitcher in program history like Ries and Ward.
The men’s hockey team came close to winning a national championship. By numbers, it should be easier to win a national title in men’s hockey, given that there are only 59 other programs.
However, it’s relatively easy to be a top-20 team and win the CCHA, but it’s much tougher to break into the top 5 and be relevant in national tournaments.
Coach Mike Hastings has his program set up for more success in the future.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
