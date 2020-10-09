It’s starting to feel a little more normal.
Tonight, football teams in south-central Minnesota will finally begin their seasons, and the tradition of Friday night lights lives on. It’s been an unusual autumn for many reasons, but one of the season’s highlights is the community get-togethers at the local football game.
There’s a comfortable feeling as you head toward the school lights on a Friday night, carrying a blanket or wearing gloves. You hear the band, see the students gathering in the bleachers and hear the coaches on the field, barking out instructions as the athletes prepare for the upcoming game.
It’s a Minnesota tradition, unlike any other in the high schools.
Certainly, it’s not going to be the same this season. It’s been more than six months since anything was normal.
The bleachers will seem empty, the students won’t be able to gather, and recorded music will replace the bands, which is unfortunate. There will be no tailgating before the game, and no gatherings afterward.
But this is another small step as we learn to live with COVID-19.
Many folks disagreed with the decision to start soccer, cross country, tennis and swimming in August, but we needed a starting point. It’s been shown that those events can be held without much risk, mitigated by athletes, coaches and parents who are following some basic health guidelines. It’s also shown that everyone needs to be flexible during a pandemic.
Schools have come up with reasonable plans to accommodate 250 fans at football games, yelling “first down” with the public-address announcer. There was no easy way to limit crowds, but the state mandate for outdoor gatherings made it necessary and it’s likely the best option for keeping athletes, coaches and fans as safe as they can be.
Another positive step came Thursday when the Minnesota State High School League announced that a limited number of spectators could be allowed at indoor events, where social distancing and other protocols can be followed.
There have already been some postponements and rescheduling, but if anyone thinks the football season will go without any issues, they’re not being realistic. The players seem to have adapted to the reality of the present and accepted the possibilities in the future far better than adults.
So we’ll enjoy the games, as many as we can, and if changes need to be made, hopefully everyone will understand. We’ll wear masks, sit apart and stay home if we’re not feeling well.
This pandemic sucks. But it’s so nice to have high-school sports back in full swing, and a night football game is the best way to celebrate this.
Friday night? Saturday nights? Wednesday nights?
At this point, it doesn’t matter. Gathering for these high-school games is an overdue rite of autumn, and it’s exciting to finally be in a game week.
It’s starting to feel a little bit more normal.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.