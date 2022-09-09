The Minnesota State football team defeated Bemidji State last season, but things didn’t go so well in the other 10 games.
However, last week’s win at Bemidji State seems a little different.
For one, it came on the road against a veteran team with national-tournament goals. It also involved good times and adversity, with the Mavericks rallying at the end to claim an improbable victory.
It also had to have a huge effect in the locker room and coaches’ offices, where it was OK to be optimistic about a new season but also be apprehensive about the past.
Having watched last week’s game through the wonders of free livestream, the first thing you noticed is that the Minnesota State defense is fast. Very fast.
Even on plays where the Minnesota State defender was beaten or out of position, that player closed ground quickly on the opponent.
If there’s a turnover, it looks like the defense has the mentality of trying to score, and the speed to get it done.
Bemidji State will likely end up being the most prolific passing team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, by attempts and yards, so this was probably a good learning experience for new secondary members.
The Mavericks also stuffed the run, once a staple of Minnesota State defenses. The Beavers gained just 58 yards on 29 carries, with a long run of 12 yards.
Other teams will be better at, and more committed to, running the football, but it’s a good start by a unit that allowed 4.5 yards per attempt last season
On the other hand, Minnesota State needs to be able to run the ball with more proficiency than 2.7 yards per carry. The offensive line, once the staple of the program, needs to be better.
Quarterback Hayden Ekern and running back Kaleb Sleezer are already injured, which doesn’t help, but opponents don’t care about injuries and the season doesn’t pause.
The punt and kick returners for Minnesota State seem to be dangerous, reminiscent of the Kevin Rodgers’ days of 2008 or the Nyles Williams/Ty’Shonan Brooks combo of 2021.
A couple of times against Bemidji State, it looked like the Mavericks would break a return. On a punt return in the third quarter, Trey Vaval flashed some serious speed but fumbled going into the end zone, with a score that might have clinched the victory.
Teams learn to win, and facing a momentum wave and losing the lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Mavericks found a way to win. Backup quarterback Mitch Randall passed for 91 of his 135 yards on the final drive, completing two passes to veteran Jalen Sample, one for 32 yards on fourth-and-18 and another for 17 yards for the winning score.
The Mavericks clinched the victory on Nic Vinson’s interception, finally snuffing out the Bemidji State passing game.
Last week’s victory is just one game, but it has to be a confidence booster for the players. It wasn’t a perfect game, but there were more positives than negatives, especially the final score.
Another victory Saturday against Minnesota Duluth would push the Mavericks back to the top of the conference.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
