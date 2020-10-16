The annual Jug game between the football teams from Mankato East and Mankato West is always the highlight of the fall sports schedule.
Even though the series has been dominated recently by the Scarlets, after a long stretch of victories by the Cougars, the game produces the most genuine passion on the local sports calendar.
At aging Blakeslee Stadium, under the bright lights, on a perfectly manicured grass field ... the aesthetics are equal to the hype, even though the outcome doesn’t always come down to the final possession.
All the red and white apparel on one side, the gold and black on the other. The students coming up with wacky pranks and community cheers. The long lines of fans at the gates, waiting to buy tickets, even though they were warned several times to get there a bit early.
There’s nothing like it around here.
This year, the show goes on, even though much of the atmosphere will be lost. Blakeslee Stadium will be dark and empty as the game will be played at East’s Wolverton Field. Only 250 fans will be allowed at the game, 125 on each side, and about 4,000 fewer than normal. No raucous student sections or bands. No wacky pranks.
There will likely be more people watching the game on laptops than in person. Hopefully, fans at the game will wear masks, and social distancing shouldn’t be a problem.
The 48th annual Jug game won’t be as pretty or electric, but it’s still the premier sporting event of the autumn. It’s still the date that every one of these players has circled, and the game should be as intense as ever.
It appears that West still has an explosive offense, even with inexperienced quarterback Zander Dittbenner. It helps to have Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson in the backfield, capable of breaking free on any carry.
East’s Jacob Eggert looks like the real deal at quarterback, and he’s got some receivers who can get open. The Cougars’ run defense was impressive last week against Worthington, but West presents a much bigger challenge.
The line of scrimmage will be an interesting battle and may well decide the outcome. It doesn’t look like weather will be an issue.
The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our lives for the last seven months, and this is just another hurdle we have to clear before we get back close to normal.
Let’s hope the 49th annual Jug game is played at Blakeslee Stadium, with plenty of red and white on one side and gold and black on the other, with student sections devising some wacky antics and community chants. Let’s hope everyone that wants to attend the game has that opportunity. Let’s hope we’re only wearing masks if it’s Halloween or we’re trying to keep our faces warm. Let’s hope we can lose ourselves in the excitement and intensity of the 2021 Jug game, enjoying the performances of the athletes who have been looking forward to the game since the year before.
That’s what we’ll deserve by then. But for now, this East-West football game is something to anticipate and savor.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
