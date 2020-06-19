When he walked into a gym, you might not have noticed Brian Koepnick.
The wiry, 6-foot-2 guard was quiet, not bringing any attention to himself, and he looked like any other student, lacing up the hightops for some basketball.
But when he grabbed a basketball and took a shot, the quick release and smooth stroke were jaw-dropping. His competitive nature took over when there was an opponent, and he was much tougher than he looked.
“He did a lot of things well,” said former Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Dan McCarrell. “He was always in the right spot, made the right cut, the quick delivery. I wish I could say that I taught him all those things, but he learned them from his dad.”
Koepnick, 53, died last week after a lengthy battle with cancer. Koepnick was the son of a basketball coach at Viroqua, Wisconsin, and he came to Minnesota State in 1985, one of the first big recruits for McCarrell.
“We watched him a few times, and we really liked him,” McCarrell said. “We went after him hard. South Dakota really wanted him, but luckily, he came here.”
Koepnick started as a freshman, something rare in the old North Central Conference. There was no 3-point line in his first season or his career scoring total would have been higher.
He averaged 22.2 points in his senior season, which led the NCC. He finished his career with 1,759 points, ranking second in program history.
Back in 2000, Koepnick was listed as one of Minnesota State’s Athletes of the Century. Not bad for a wiry, 6-2 kid.
There was no trick to his game. He spent countless hours in the gym, working on his jump shot. He was non-stop on the court, always moving around picks, making the right decisions on his cuts. Teams tried to be physical with him, but he made about 85% of his free throws over four seasons.
“He took a beating,” McCarrell said. “They’d try to hit him off every screen, but he was tough, never complained. He was so good in the clutch; he hit a lot of big shots for us.”
After leaving Minnesota State, Koepnick was an elementary teacher and coached some boys and girls basketball at Lakeville, usually at lower levels. He was also a basketball official for many years.
During the last few years, Koepnick would attend many events at Mankato East, watching nephews Logan and Grant Hermer compete in football, basketball and baseball. Joe Madson, the boys basketball coach at East, was a teammate of Koepnick for one season at Minnesota State, developing a relationship that lasted for more than 30 years.
“He had the quickest release of any kid I’ve ever seen,” Madson said. “He had some quickness, and his shot was so pure. I thought I was pretty good until I ran into him.”
Madson looked forward to seeing Koepnick at the East events, talking with him before the varsity game. If McCarrell was at the same game, the stories would fly back and forth, with Madson listening.
“Brian was such a positive supporter of our program,” Madson said. “He was at many of our games, watching his nephews. He was very insightful, and I would listen to anything he had to say.”
McCarrell said he’s heard from several former players in the last couple of weeks, talking about Koepnick. It’s been a tough couple weeks for the coach as a former player, and good friend, loses his life.
“We were very close,” McCarrell said. “He came to town a lot to watch his nephews, and he’d call me. It’s tough.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
