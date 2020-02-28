Every once in while, you get to witness one of those special moments in sports.
On Wednesday, in the first round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball tournament, was one of those moments, when 919 fans in attendance got to watch Minnesota State senior Kevin Krieger decide that his career was not going to end with a home loss.
Last weekend, the Mavericks lost a pair of home games in which they led by double digits in the second half. The same scenario was unfolding on Wednesday as a 10-point lead was down to one with six minutes to play against a motivated Bemidji State team.
A combination of nerves and inexperience was threatening another potential home victory before Krieger took over. With fellow senior Cameron Kirksey, Minnesota State’s leading scorer, already on the bench with five fouls, there weren’t many other options.
Leading 48-47, Krieger drove to the basket and was fouled, and the 87% free-throw shooter made both. He was just getting started.
A minute later, he made a 3-pointer, and you could see the confidence boost. Then another 3-pointer made it 56-51.
The lead was still five when he nailed a jumper from just inside the arc, followed by his third 3-pointer that pushed the lead back to 10 and finally allowed the home team to relax a bit, the victory in hand with a minute to go.
Krieger ended up make 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 of 3 free throws for his fourth 20-point game of the season and second in a row.
Krieger said after the game that it’s been a frustrating season for his offense. He’s battled hamstring issues for more than a year, robbing him of some of his spring. He’s scoring 11.9 points per game, down more than 2 points from last season, though he’s still shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.
He’s taken a more defensive role this season, guarding any position from point guard to center.
But on Wednesday, when options were limited, he was again the go-to scorer, hitting 3s, driving to the basket and leading his team to a much-needed victory. It might be the spark the Mavericks need to make a postseason run. It might not.
But it did allow the three seniors — Krieger, Kirksey and Carter Asche — to have a positive experience in their final home game, and perhaps it showed the younger players what can happen when a veteran player refuses to lose.
One of the issues for the Mavericks this season has been the inability to finish close games, often wasting too many possessions with careless turnovers or bad shots that turn victories into losses. With experience, you’d expect those same younger players to make better decisions and hustle plays in the future, getting the program back toward the top of the Northern Sun.
If they need any motivation or guidance, just have them watch the final six minutes of Wednesday’s game. They’ll see a senior who doesn’t want his career to end.
Everyone at the arena yesterday was able to witness that.
