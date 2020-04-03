It’s been a pleasure to watch local high-school basketball and the many great players over the last 20 years, all within a 30-minute drive of Mankato.
Here’s a few who stand out.
(This is not meant to be a comprehensive list. Just some random thoughts and some help from the Tweeps, who provide an impressive collection of basketball talent).
Remember that 2003 boys team from Mankato Loyola, featuring Tyler Westman, Truc Ho and Bret Brielmaier? It’s pretty rare that three of the top scorers in a program all played at the same time. That state-championship season, with a 32-0 record, was very impressive.
Dan Unke, Galen Holzhueter, Jake Kettner, Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Eric Wood, Nick Dufault, Malik Willingham, Waseca.
Tommy Saffert and Andy Wills were the main cogs on Mankato West’s state-championship team in 2004, but how far would that team have gotten without Scott Nessler, who tirelessly filled every column on the stat sheet every game? All three made it on the all-tournament team that year.
Jay Nessler, Mankato West. Ryan Hulke, Riley Hulke, Nicollet. Kobe Weimert, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Chop Tang seemed to usher in a different era for Mankato East basketball. His athleticism was rare for someone of his size, and he had a bit of a nasty streak that was intimidating. His 49-point game against Redwood Valley in 2006 won’t be topped for a while, and neither will his 23.6-point scoring average that season.
Jax Madson, Damani Hayes, Gorg Alhag, Ben Kaus, Mankato East. Carter Kopet, Austin Plonsky, Cleveland.
Marshall Bjorklund led Sibley East to the state tournament in 2010, earning The Associated Press’ player of the year award in Minnesota. He set school records with 1,910 points, 1,326 rebounds and 383 blocks before having a good career at North Dakota State.
However, he might not have been the best player in his family. His older sister Tera played at Colorado before having a short career in the WNBA.
Joey Bartlett, Wyatt Olson, St. Peter. Jesse Van Sickle, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. Tyler Kaus, St. James. Seth Anderson, Maple River.
Carlie Wagner of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva finished her career with 3,982 points, second best in state history with two 1,000-point seasons. She was at her best in state tournaments, setting the record with 53 points in a win over Pequot Lakes in 2014. She scored a record 130 points in that three-game tournament.
Lexi Schoper, Mankato West. Claire Ziegler, Mankato East. Megan Vogel, Ann Marie Brown, St. Peter.
Lindsey Theuninck scored more points than any player in city history, wrapping up her career at 3,294 points, which ranks 10th in state history. She also had 1,120 rebounds, 753 assists and 692 steals with game-highs of 51 points and 15 steals. She is currently playing at South Dakota State.
Shannon Schonrock, Blue Earth Area. Leah Kern, Breau Miller, St. James.
Heather Johnson set the JWP scoring record with 1,829 points and helped her team get to a state tournament before attending Minnesota State, where she was a key player on the national championship team in 2009. She was the best perimeter shooter in program history.
Madison Gehloff, Waseca. Jessica Merseth, MVL.
Joey Batt could score at will at New Ulm, and when she played with older teammate Maleah Reinhart, the duo was tough to stop. The top scores in program history, both with more than 1,800 points, have gone on to nice college careers, with Reinhart at Southwest Minnesota State and Batt at Minnesota State.
Karina Schroeder, Tara Roelofs, LCWM.
I’m guessing the next 20 years will produce just as many great high-school basketball players in his area.
