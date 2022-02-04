The sun rises in the east, beer tastes better on days that end with a Y, and Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner likes to recruit linemen.
It’s nice to have things in life that you can count on.
In Wednesday’s recruiting class, Minnesota State signed 10 linemen, six Hogs for the offense and four Sharks for the defense.
“Luck and linemen,” he likes to say, are the keys to success in football.
For the last decade, that’s been the case at Minnesota State, with the Mavericks’ ability to run the ball being a great factor in the team’s success. The defense’s ability to stop the run, and rush the passer, has been just as important.
Last season, the Mavericks struggled to run the ball and stop the run, against the quality opponents in the biggest games, and the record slumped to 6-5.
No championships. No playoff games.
And Hoffner wants no more of that.
So he and the assistant coaches invested heavily in the players who are heaviest, as is the custom at Minnesota State. In the last four recruiting classes, nearly 50% of the recruits have been linemen.
The six offensive linemen in this class average 279.1 pounds, and they have not yet gotten the schedule for the Minnesota State weight room.
The three defensive tackles — Zach Krause, Martell Owens and Jack Schnoor — already average 275 pounds, and Hoffner predicted that at least one of those three will play meaningful minutes as a true freshman, something that is rare in the coach’s tenure.
Win the line of scrimmage, and win the game.
Seemed so simple in 2019.
Was hard to watch in 2021.
Of course, other needs were met with the rest of the 27-person recruiting class, should these players develop as hoped. The quarterback list has grown to five, with Hayden Ekern having gotten plenty of reps last season and Mitch Randall having worked in the program for two years to get ready.
Incoming freshman Camden Dean is interesting, having quarterbacked the undefeated Lakeville South team for the last two seasons.
Hoffner is really excited about kicker/punter Max Pelham of Ankeny, Iowa. Minnesota State rotated kickers and punters last season, averaging 39.7 yards per punt and making 11 of 16 field goals and 50 of 54 PATs.
He called Pelham a five-star recruit.
It’s always nice to add local talent, and Mankato East safety/linebacker Nathan Drumm is a up-and-comer, with a strong work ethic and desire to play for the hometown team.
He will help to restock the linebacker/nickelback position, along with three other recruits
There were four defensive backs in the recruiting class. As the passing attacks in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference have progressed, with more and more three- and four-receiver sets, you can’t have too many pass defenders.
Of course, the secondary will be much better if the pass rush improves, which gets back to Hoffner’s basic philosophy about linemen.
You need less luck if you have quality linemen.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
