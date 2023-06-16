It was getting late in the night, much later than expected.
Mankato East and Mankato West were competing in an elimination game at the Section 2AAA baseball tournament at New Ulm’s Johnson Park.
The teams were competing hard for the victory, while the gnats were battling fiercely for human flesh.
Activities directors Todd Waterbury of East and Joe Johnson of West were still in the crowd, watching their teams engaged in a good high school baseball game, long after both likely thought they’d be there that night.
It’s a good reminder that as the high-school sports season is ending, it’s probably time that we all should send thanks to the ADs who help, perhaps more than anyone, make these games happen.
An AD’s job, like many in the high school environment, is thankless. When things are going well, people assume that’s how it’s supposed to be.
When there’s a problem, people often point to the AD to make things right.
If COVID had any positive side, it was that people started to realize how much work the AD does, and how creative they could become to make sure the athletes were the top priority and were able to participate in their games.
Everyone sees the role of an AD at a game, patrolling the sidelines to make sure there are no issues in the crowd, ready to step in to thwart any potential trouble.
But few see the time spent ordering uniforms and supplies, working on schedules, making sure all athletes are eligible, hiring coaches for all levels, lining up buses and coordinating game-day officials, scorekeepers, ticket takers and concession crews. Then there’s the day-to-day office tasks that always seem to slow down any work momentum.
There are many, many aspects of a successful game-day experience for athletes and patrons, and this area is blessed with ADs who care and give their best, nearly every night of the week.
For Waterbury and Johnson, there’s now an opportunity to reflect on the last nine months and celebrate, quietly, each school’s accomplishments. Johnson was at U.S. Bank in November as the Scarlets tried to win another state championship in football.
It seems that Waterbury has been at nearly every state tournament in the winter and spring as the Cougars have enjoyed phenomenal success.
The AD is often the contact person for any questions about the athletic programs, which is appreciated by media. Game officials appreciate the organization when they arrive for events.
Good ADs go about their job, almost unnoticed, so it’s long past time they get the proper recognition. Kudos to all the local ADs who put the athletes’ and coaches’ needs well ahead of their own.
You truly can’t hold a high-school athletic event without the tireless work of local ADs.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.