Been going to the boys basketball state tournament for most of the last 50 years, and it never gets old.
Mom and dad, who was a basketball coach for many years, made the annual pilgrimage to St. Paul for three days of basketball at the Civic Center, which was eventually torn down and replaced by the Xcel Energy Center.
Not sure why they decided to finally take their oldest child, and sometimes a friend, when he was about 10, but it was the beginning of a love affair for the state tournament that is still there today, though maybe not burning quite as brightly for a cynical man who’s quite a bit older now.
There have been so many special moments to watch at the state tournament.
Duluth Central would bring a huge crowd, and they had the coolest pregame chant, spelling the school name, enhanced by an outstanding percussion section.
Back in 1976, there was an epic battle between Hibbing center Kevin McHale and Bloomington Jefferson’s Steve Lingenfelter. McHale had all the hype, heading to the University of Minnesota, but it was Lingenfelter, using a hook shot to get the ball over the taller McHale, that led Jefferson to the championship.
Randy Breuer led Lake City to the state championship in 1978. It was the first time watching a 7-footer, and even though he wasn’t particularly athletic, he was money in the lane.
Barry Wohler was so much fun to watch, leading Bird Island-Lake Lillian to double overtime wins against Lake of the Woods in the 1980 championship game and Winona Cotter in the 1981 championship. His wide-open style and behind-the-back passes were new then, and it was fun to see him in the hallway at Williams Arena on Tuesday, moments before he coached Orono to a Class AAAA quarterfinal win.
Never minded seeing Chisholm get beat at the state tournament, especially that 1981 team that kept a certain young basketball player within District 28 from advancing in the postseason.
In 1995, Minneapolis North defeated Staples-Motley 54-52 in the championship game, and it seemed like the Sweet 16 format, mixing the two classes, was a good idea. That format lasted only one more year. But North’s Khalid El-Amin and Staples-Motley’s Blaine Joerger, who then came to Minnesota State, led their respective teams in an intense battle in the David vs. Goliath matchup.
Didn’t stay for the entire game between Wabasso and Red Lake in the 1997 Class A semifinals. Left at halftime but got to the hotel in time to watch most of the second half and overtime, watching Wabasso prevail 117-113 and set the record for total points in a state tournament game.
There was nothing remarkable about the individual games during Mankato Loyola’s state championship run in 2003, but it was something to watch how composed and business-like that team went about its business, bringing a boys basketball state championship to Mankato for the first time.
Then, in 2004, Mankato West added to that total with a more surprising championship, defeating Red Wing with a strong second half in the championship game.
What started as a wide-eyed kid has continued as a veteran sportswriter. This season’s state tournament, both boys and girls, didn’t have the drama of past tournaments, but it was still fun to be in attendance for a few games, appreciating the talents of the players and the support of communities.
Hopefully, there’s a few more tournaments ahead in the future, either working or watching. The fascination with the dramatic and unexpected remains, even after nearly 50 years of attending.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
