Homecoming has always been associated with football, with kings and queens, fun events and crazy antics during the week, all leading up to the big game on Friday night.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Last week at Mankato Loyola, the homecoming festivities included activities for the cross country and volleyball teams, as well as the football squad.
“That’s a hard thing to pull off, but so many people jumped in and helped out that it went pretty smoothly,” new Loyola activities director Rob Carpentier said. “The gym was packed (for volleyball), and there were more than 500 people at the football game. It was a great atmosphere.”
On Friday, homecoming day started with a volleyball match between St. Clair and Loyola at Fitzgerald gym in the afternoon, followed by a football game at night, with the co-op hosting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
It was a plan put in place months ago by St. Clair activities director Brad O’Donnell and former Loyola AD John Landkamer.
“There were so many people in the gym that we had condensation on the floor and we had to keep wiping the court,” Carpentier said. “If we had to do anything differently, it would be to start the volleyball match earlier. Some of the St. Clair students had to leave early to get back and catch their buses.”
St. Clair/Loyola football coach Dustin Bosshart, who is also the principal at St. Clair, said about 320 students, about 75% of the student body, were bussed to Loyola for the volleyball game. The football players wore their game jerseys, and the St. Clair and Loyola players sat together, celebrating every time that either team did something well.
“It was great fun to watch both student bodies cheering for both teams,” Bosshart said. “There’s probably never been a crowd like that. It was fun to see everyone so supportive; that’s what high school athletics is all about.”
Before the football game, members of the Loyola/Cleveland cross country program delivered the game ball. It’s been a tradition at Loyola for the cross country team to run the game ball from the opponent’s school to the Loyola field in time for homecoming kickoff.
“Football is always connected with homecoming, but there are a lot of other activities during the week,” Bosshart said. “It shouldn’t just be about the football team. It should be about everyone.”
This was the first time the schools got together for homecoming events. The hope is that future homecomings will feature the same sort of day-long activities, highlighting athletes and students from both schools.
It gets a little tricky mixing the volleyball and football schedules, and if St. Clair wants to host something special next year, Carpentier said his school is all in.
The schools co-op in several sports so it’s more of a friendly get together than a fierce rivalry between St. Clair and Loyola.
“A lot of these kids are already good friends,” Carpentier said. “Some of them are even neighbors or live close to each other. There was a lot of spirit all week, with all the teams. All positives.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.