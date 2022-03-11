One day you’re watching hockey, blowing on your fingers trying to keep them as nimble as possible in their fifth decade of use.
The next day, you’re watching basketball, trying to keep up with several games on Twitter or through text messages at the same time you’re trying to take notes and write about one.
You might even find yourself in front of a laptop, watching the live stream of a game that you can’t witness in person.
In between, you’re driving in the car, sometimes late at night, hoping that whatever poor fast-food decision you made doesn’t end up dripping down your chest.
Such is the life and work schedule of a sportswriter in March, the busiest and most exciting month of the high-school sports schedule.
It’s comforting to return to some form of normal.
The industry has certainly changed in 2022, with fewer people to cover the same amount of events. It’s impossible to get to all the events in March, even though you wish you could.
But you know when you do end up at a rink or gym, the action is going to be a little bit more intense because it means a little bit more.
It’s normal.
That’s already been the case for a couple of weeks as the Mankato East girls hockey team made a trip to the state tournament and played for the consolation championship. These kids, as was the case for many, many others, didn’t get a a chance at the state tournament in 2021 because COVID protocols went undefeated.
Wrestling and swimming state tournaments were completed with great hype and excitement, as always. The boys hockey tournament is iconic, known as much for great skill as the outlandish hair choices.
It’s only a guess, but it might be tough to get an appointment with a local barber on Monday when the East/Loyola boys hockey team returns to town. There’s still time before senior pictures.
The return to normal makes it more special for teams this season. Playing in such venues at Bresnan Arena or Xcel Energy Center is a cool experience for a teenager, and it’s usually a lot of fun to watch for family, friends and veteran sportswriters, all of which don’t have to worry as much about various safety protocols.
It’s unfortunate that those opportunities didn’t happen in 2020 and were a crapshoot in 2021.
This winter, things are back to near normal, with fans having as much fun as the athletes, who are living one of their sports’ dreams. The crowds have been loud and supportive, which is a credit to local activities directors and site managers who have monitored these events.
And the athletes have responded.
March madness is so much better than March sadness.
And the ketchup stains on the jacket, food receipts stuffed in a pocket and empty soda bottles in the back seat are a good reminder of the hectic and special times already this month with plenty more to come.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.