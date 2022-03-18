Minnesota State’s Darrell Mason walked into Bresnan Arena this week, with a personal trophy under one arm and a team trophy under the other.
The sparkle in his big smile told part of the story, that Mason won a national championship at the NCAA wrestling tournament on Saturday, but it didn’t tell the whole story.
It was a great performance for the Minnesota State heavyweight, to be sure.
But how he won it, how he handled himself during the most intense moments of his wrestling career, might have been more impressive than defeating four quality heavyweights on the path toward a gold medal.
Mason’s story was already interesting. The Chicago native escaped the perils of his hometown and attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, where he was a runner-up at the national tournament.
He transferred to Minnesota State, where he sat out one season while he got his personal life in order.
When he get back on the mat this season, he was unbeatable.
At the national meet, the gregarious Mason was more than just a top-notch competitor, who received the award as the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
His personality was infectious, quickly becoming a favorite of the crowd with his enthusiastic attitude and million dollar smile, and fans would cheer his name during matches.
It was a dream come true for Mason, until Saturday.
After winning a pair of decisions on the first day, Mason was preparing for the semifinals on Saturday. Just before weigh-ins, Mason found out his grandmother, who had been hospitalized with heart problems, had died.
“I didn’t want to wrestle,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to my coaches because I wanted to leave.”
Mason broke down in the warm-up area, consoled by his coaches. The other wrestlers could see something was wrong, and word of his grandmother’s death spread quickly.
But he gathered himself and defeated Shawn Streck of Central Oklahoma. After the match, Streck appeared to push Mason and show disrespect in the minutes after the match, drawing boos from the crowd.
Mason was too emotional to notice that something happened. It wasn’t until later that he found out.
Mason said that he found Streck to talk in person, and they made contact again over the phone, getting an explanation and apology. Mason then went to social media to tell as many people as would listen that there were no hard feelings, that emotions were running high and mistakes were made.
“I just didn’t want no one hating on him,” Mason said. “I forgave him. I think we’re both better men now.”
In the finals, Mason wrestled Andrew Dunn of Kutztown and won 5-3. After the match, Mason and Dunn, who was going after his third national title, shared a moment of prayer before the two walked onto the mat, holding each other’s arms in the air to celebrate together, Mason in tears.
“He had lost his grandmother during the COVID year, and he just said he thinks (the two grandmothers) would have been good friends and were watching us. I had heard of him (before the meet), but I gained a new friend,” Mason said.
The Mavericks hadn’t had a national champion since 2008, and they ended up with two. Trevor Turriff, who was a runner-up in 2021, came through this time and won the championship match at 174 pounds.
Mason was there to cheer for and draw inspiration from Turriff, who has a more stoic, quiet personality, even though the coaches wanted him to focus on his own matches.
“I told Trevor we own St. Louis,” Mason said.
Mason finished the season with a 22-0 record, with only two victories by fall. He plans to return to Minnesota State next year to finish his degree and defend his wrestling championship.
Turriff also could return if he chooses.
“The season has been quite a challenge,” Minnesota State coach Jim Makovsky said. “But to finish it off with a couple of national champions, that was nice.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
