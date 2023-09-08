It was a predictable outcome.
The Minnesota State football team was playing the season-opener at Sioux Falls last week, an emotional game that featured former Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski in his first game as the Cougars’ head coach.
The game was close early, it was hot.
The Mavericks’ offensive line will have an advantage over its opponents almost every week, and when Minnesota State started to play bully ball in the second half, the chance of Sioux Falls winning was buried in the rubble.
The Mavericks, a top-10 team in both national polls, were ruthless, rushing 45 times for 461 yards, a whopping 10.2 yards per carry. Christian Vasser rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown, mostly in the first half, and Shen Butler-Lawson rushed nine times in the second half, gaining 221 yards and four touchdowns to earn conference and national player of the week honors.
The Mavericks were 10 of 14 on third down and didn’t have to punt, and if not for several long touchdown runs, the time of possession would have been lopsided. Seven of the eight touchdowns came by rushing, with four covering more than 30 yards.
It was men vs. smaller, less-experienced men in the second half.
The Mavericks used six offensive linemen, all whom have started several games in their college careers. There are two more linemen who didn’t play against Sioux Falls that will likely see the field soon, maybe this weekend.
Sioux Falls is kinda starting over as a program, with Glogowski tasked with helping the Cougars rebuild the roster and regain some swagger.
If you could script the way the Mavericks want to attack a football game, especially on the road, this was an award-winning plan.
It’s a plan that has proven very successful over much of the last 15 seasons, and it’s a great way to build a game plan. It’s weatherproof.
But it’s just one game. A really good game, but not yet a trend.
The Mavericks will have to become more dangerous in the pass game as the season advances. There will be tougher defenses to face, especially this week against Wayne State, and there will be many times that the opponent will move extra defenders up to try to mitigate the run.
Hayden Ekern is a quality quarterback, though he’s throwing to a new set of receivers. It may take some time to develop trust and chemistry.
In the meantime, there’s a chance the Mavericks will still be able to run the ball, given the size and ability of the front five and tight ends and the skills of a deep set of running backs.
MSU sent a clear message to the Northern Sun with that lopsided opening victory. In order to beat Minnesota State, you’re going to have to stop the run.
It’s not going to be easy.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.