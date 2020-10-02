Slowly, but surely, we’re finding out which Minnesota State football players will put their lives on hold to have one more college football season.
This week, offensive linemen Carter Dowdle and Brandon Krantz “opted back in” for the next football season. Late this summer, both had decided to end their football careers, graduate from the university and get on with life.
That’s understandable. Only a few Division II standouts can make it in professional football, so getting started on your career makes a great deal of sense.
But when the rest of their teammates started practicing this fall, and other college football games came on TV, both Dowdle and Krantz couldn’t stay away. They have been back on the field with teammates, trying to continue the Mavericks’ dominant run and make another attempt at the national championship.
It really is unfortunate that college athletes have to make these decisions. The overwhelming majority of players are competing for the love of the game and camaraderie of like-minded people, using athletics as a way to prepare for life.
But athletes felt they had to make a quick choice between sports and graduation last spring, and they had to do the same this summer.
Putting your life on hold for another year isn’t an easy decision. School isn’t cheap, and even though most of these athletes are getting some form of assistance, there’s still some cost. Taking extra classes to get another minor or starting graduate work is a good plan for some athletes, but not everyone will benefit from another year of college.
Having Dowdle and Krantz back has to be a great comfort to the Minnesota State coaches, especially in this time of so many unknowns. The offensive line has become a trademark of the Mavericks’ program, and with Krantz at center and Dowdle at guard, that makes four returning starters for a unit that was very good again last season.
Running back Justin Taormina also has announced his decision to return next fall, giving the Mavericks’ another explosive weapon out of the backfield. He should team nicely with Kaleb Sleezer in the Mavericks’ power running game.
Defensive end Brayden Thomas has also indicated that he’ll return, hoping to build on a standout 2019 season and further catch an NFL scout’s eye with his non-stop motor.
The big key will be quarterback J.D. Ekowa, who has said he’d like to return in 2021. His plan is to go to medical school, and he’s hoping that he’ll be accepted by a program that will allow him to defer his schooling for a year.
This would be his chance to star in the Mavericks’ offense, as there is little experience behind him on the depth chart. Perhaps, the Mavericks would return to a one-quarterback system with Ekowa, though it’s hard to argue with the success they’ve had switching quarterback the last few years.
But it’d be tough to second guess his choice if he wants to get started on becoming a doctor.
There is still a plan to play football this spring, but those details haven’t been worked out. Come next fall, who knows if the football season will be conducted and what form it will take.
Coach Todd Hoffner talked this week about the frustrations of building the roster, staying within scholarship and gender-equity guidelines, while accommodating these “Super Seniors” as well as the incoming freshmen. Next year’s recruiting class may also be affected by these decisions.
But with Dowdle and Krantz returning to bolster that offensive line, there’s more reason to think things will be back to normal by the next kickoff.
