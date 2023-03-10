Back in 2009, it looked like Minnesota State was building a women’s basketball program that would compete for a long time.
The Mavericks were celebrating a national championship, having won one of the most memorable title games in the history of the sport.
Sure, that was a strong senior class in 2009, led by Heather Johnson, Alex Andrews and Jo Noreen, but there was also junior point guard Tiffany Moe, sophomore guard Andrea Walsh, freshman guard Jennie Noreen and junior forward Liz Trauger that would keep the program at the top of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
The Mavericks went 15-13, 13-13 and 18-11, falling to the middle of the conference.
A coaching change brought Emilee Thiesse to campus in 2012. She had been an assistant coach at South Dakota State, a consistently good program dating back to the North Central Conference days, but the hiring didn’t create a huge buzz.
But her impact was immediate as the Mavericks tried to get back to the top of the NSIC and Central Region. Minnesota State went 26-6 that first season and won a game in the NCAA tournament, nearly upsetting No. 1 seed Emporia State in the region semifinals.
The Mavericks went back to the NCAA tournament in 2015, but things hit a slump, with five mediocre seasons, with a combined record of 70-70, and then the COVID year.
However, with the start of last season, the Mavericks had again become one of the teams to beat in the conference. The intense, frenetic defensive style has become the program’s trademark, and it’s led to plenty of success.
The Mavericks were 21-7 last season, again nearly upsetting the No. 1 seed, Fort Hays State, in the region quarterfinals. It put the taste of success in the players’ mouths, and it turns out they were hungry for more.
This season, the Mavericks have been a top-20 team all season and at the top of the South Division of the Northern Sun. Only Minnesota Duluth has been a better team within the league, and the Mavericks have played two close games with the Bulldogs.
The Mavericks are a dangerous team again this weekend as the NCAA tournament begins Friday at Duluth. If Minnesota State can find some perimeter shooting to go with the tenacious defense, three wins would surprise no one.
MSU is now the team that coaches hate to play, but all coaches wish their team would play that hard.
And Minnesota State has just one senior, with plenty of young talent that seems to be willing to share the spotlight.
There’s no reason to think that Minnesota State won’t continue to have plenty of success. The pieces are in place, with several key recruits in the last few seasons.
Perhaps sometime soon, they’ll return to the national stage.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
