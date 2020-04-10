In this time when it’s tough to look forward, it’s often fun to look back.
Over the next three weeks, we’ll take a numerical trip through the past 10 years of Minnesota State athletes, with some of the top athletes to wear those uniforms.
0: Ryland Holt has a chance to be one of the top players in history of the men’s basketball program. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-6 Holt started 23 of 32 games last season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds and shooting 56.5% from the field, including 40.0% on 3-pointers.
Honorable mention: Jon Fuqua wore No. 0 for his junior season, but he was better as a senior when he wore No. 10.
1: Coley Ries’ number should be retired by the softball program. There will likely never be a pitcher as dominant as Ries, who holds program records with 119 wins and 1,481 strikeouts. She was 41-3 and led the Mavericks to a national championship in 2017, earning the national player of the year award.
Honorable mention: Marcus Hill helped the men’s basketball team reach the national semifinals in 2011, while sisters Chelsea and Haley Fogarty hold career records for kills and digs, respectively, in the volleyball program. This was a tough number if your last name wasn’t Ries.
2. Carly Esselman is one of the seniors who is pondering a redo of her final season, which was cut short last month by the coronavirus pandemic. If she never plays again, she has joined a select group of players in team history with more than 200 hits. Judging by the way she started this season, if she decides to accept the NCAA’s offer of another senior season, she’ll end up as a top-five offense player in a program that’s had a bunch of stars.
Honorable mention: Connor Mackey has signed a professional hockey contract; that’s good enough for this list.
3. Savannah Quandt was the first local player to join the women’s hockey program, and she played in 145 games, which stands as a program record.
4. Jefferson Mason went from good player to great one in the 2011 postseason run for the men’s basketball team. For a player who was 6-6 and just 200 pounds, with a seemingly limitless vertical jump, he was also tough and strong, averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds as the Mavericks advanced to the national quarterfinals. He made 219 free throws that season, which stands as a team record by 34, which is a lot.
Honorable mention: Jenny Vetter may some day overtake Mason in this spot as she led the women’s soccer team to the national quarterfinals last season. She’s already scored 24 goals in just two seasons, with 20 last season. McKenzie Paap is one of the top offensive players in the softball program’s history.
5. Connor Thomas set records for MSU running backs before a severe leg injury ended his career midway through his senior season. He rushed for 3,850 yards and 40 touchdowns, establishing a standard for toughness that has been a model for those who have followed him through the gaping holes created by the offensive line.
Honorable mention: Even though Ryan Schlichte split the reps for four seasons, he’s a top-5 quarterback in program history, as much for leadership as production.
6. Parker Tuomie was a four-time letterwinner for the men’s hockey program. He played in 152 games and had 45 goals and 87 assists, ranking sixth in team history for scoring. Last season, he finished second on the team in scoring with 14 goals and 23 assists.
Honorable mention: Nick Pieruccini was the co-quarterback on the 2014 football team, which played for the national championship for the first time. Casey Nelson was the top defenseman in the WCHA with 93 games of NHL experience with Buffalo.
7. Amanda Beekman ranks fourth in the volleyball program with 1,417 kills. She was named the top freshman in the North Central Conference, which was quite a big honor back in those days.
Honorable mention: Kendra Huettl won 92 games, including 25 shutouts, while pitching for the softball team. Zach Palmquist was a two-time all-WCHA player who played four years with the Minnesota Wild’s minor-league affiliate in Des Moines.
8. Ricky Lloyd was the starting quarterback in the 2014 national championship game, possessing one of the best arms in program history. In 33 games at Minnesota State, Lloyd passed for 3,379 yards with 36 touchdowns. He’s been with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, still waiting to make his regular-season debut.
Honorable mention: Daniel Brickley was the top defenseman in the WCHA and signed an NHL contract.
9. Adam Thielen was unguardable as a senior, making 74 catches for 1,176 yards when every defensive coordinator knew he was the target. He finished his career with 198 receptions for 2,802 yards, both of which rank third in program history. Of course, he’s gone on to a standout career with the Minnesota Vikings.
Honorable mention: Michael Palme is the prototype for the Mavericks’ hybrid linebacker/safety that’s so important to the defense..
10. Dalton Roach holds the baseball program’s career records for wins (30), inning pitched (281.2) and strikeouts (371). in 2017, he was 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA, allowing 54 hits and 12 walks with 128 strikeouts in 86.2 innings.
Honorable mention: Morgan Olson finished in the top-6 for career kills in, and Ellie Van De Steeg was a top-5 setter in the volleyball program.
Next week, we’ll take a look at Nos. 11-20.
