The Minnesota State football team is out of options.
Win out and go to the NCAA playoffs. Take one loss and probably miss the postseason.
Again.
We’ve gotten pretty spoiled by Minnesota State football over the last 13 seasons, with the Mavericks winning 140 games and losing just 31 since joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 2008.
There have been eight conference titles, seven NCAA appearances and two trips to the national championship game.
For most of the last 13 seasons, the Mavericks have been the big dogs in the Northern Sun kennel.
For whatever reason, that’s changed in the last two seasons.
Maybe it was the year off for COVID, maybe the transfer portal, maybe the increased commitment by opponents, maybe the natural evolution of all programs ... but things have definitely changed since the Mavericks played in the 2019 national championship game.
Across the Northern Sun, it seems that the top teams have come back to the pack while the bottom teams have boosted their ability to compete. Even undefeated Sioux Falls doesn’t seem to be as good as in past seasons, while Southwest Minnesota State is 4-2. Yes, that Southwest Minnesota State.
Minnesota State has certainly had trouble replacing most of that extremely talented 2019 roster. The Mavericks haven’t run as well, passed as well, blocked as well or defended as well over the last 17 games, and the results are a 10-7 record.
There certainly have been reasons why the Mavericks are in this position this season. Injuries have forced the top quarterback, running back and receiver to miss games. The line of scrimmage was once controlled by the Mavericks, but not so much the last two seasons. The defense has not gotten some key stops. Turnovers and bad penalties have been issues.
The turnover on the coaching staff was bound to have an effect, with several top assistants leaving for bigger gigs over the last decade.
However, the “whys” don’t really matter.
The Mavericks are 4-2 heading into Saturday’s home game against Upper Iowa before a tough stretch to finish the regular season. The Mavericks face Augustana (5-1), Sioux Falls (6-0), Southwest Minnesota State (4-2) and Winona State (4-2) so nothing will be easy.
If Minnesota State can sweep those four games, they’d deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament. A three-loss team could reach the postseason, but another loss also could sink those playoff dreams.
There aren’t many options at this point.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
