Remember the good ol’ days of college basketball, when there was a center that played in the lane, grabbing rebounds and blocking shots instead of shooting 3-pointers?
You remember: The guys who were 7-feet tall or so, who grabbed entry passes and aggressively went to the basket. Coaches wanted those guys to get a touch on every possession, either as the primary option or for a pass to a perimeter shooter once the defense came down to double team. They were blocking some shots, altering others. They were possession-enders with defensive rebounding and got extra possessions with offensive boards.
Minnesota State had a pretty good 10-year run with those guys, when Atila Santos, Travis Nelson and Assem Marei forced defenses to account for the post player.
Since then, however, Minnesota State hasn’t been able to find a true center, and while the Mavericks were still successful, they were a better team when they had a capable post player than when they didn’t.
This season, the Mavericks seem to have an option in the middle. Kelby Kramer is a 6-foot-10, 235-pound true center, transferring to Minnesota State after spending one season at Division I Montana.
Kramer didn’t get much of a chance as a freshman at Montana, which qualified for the NCAA tournament last season, so there wasn’t a lot of tape on him. He played in 21 games, starting two, but averaged only 6.0 minutes, accumulating 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds.
But in just a few practices, you can see that he has a chance to be an important player in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which doesn’t have many pure post players.
Kramer is long and lean. He won’t be leading the fast break. He doesn’t seem to venture too far from the basket. He looks like an old-school center.
In Tuesday’s 56-41 exhibition loss at Southern Illinois, Kramer had six points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in 25 minutes. Not eye-popping numbers but exactly what the Mavericks need.
He only took four shots, which allows the Mavericks’ perimeter players to get enough attempts. Presumably, they’ll be better than 5 of 31 from 3-point range in most games.
Kramer also had four offensive rebounds, which means extra possessions, and his four defensive rebounds showed he can keep opponents from crashing the offensive boards and allow the other Minnesota State players than opportunity to run, where the offense is more effective. Opponents should be less effective driving to the basket if the Mavericks have a shot-blocker in the lane.
The Mavericks will still be a perimeter-oriented team, staying with the trend at all levels of basketball. But when they need a basket, or a rebound or a blocked shot, it looks like they’ll have a post presence that has been lacking since Santos, Nelson and Marei caused problems years ago.
It could be the difference between a good season and another great one.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer.
