There were four minutes to play in the second quarter, and the Minnesota State football team had the ball at midfield.
Things had been going OK; Saturday’s game was tied at 17. Bemidji State was having some success throwing the ball, and the Mavericks had shown some explosiveness on offense, though the defense scored the first touchdown.
But the Mavericks started to gain control of the line of scrimmage late in the first half and drove 54 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Hayden Ekern to Nyles Williams with seven seconds remaining.
The score not only put the Mavericks on top, it provided a bit of momentum going into halftime that would carry over to the second half.
That drive might also have brought back some of the Mavericks’ swagger that had been missing in the first two games.
Every season is different in college football. Roster turnover is inevitable, either because of graduating, transferring or recruiting.
You might play for the championship one season, then struggle the next.
There hasn’t been much struggling in the Minnesota State football program for the last decade. Since making their first appearance in the national championship game in 2014, the Mavericks are 74-10.
But despite all of that success, it means almost nothing this season.
The Mavericks were fortunate to win the season-opener against Northern State, and the loss at Minnesota Duluth was humbling. Folks outside of the program were wondering if Minnesota State was in for a down season.
But by the time that Minnesota State got to the second half against pesky Bemidji State on Saturday, something changed. The Mavericks started to look more like the Mavericks.
Minnesota State had nearly 40 minutes of possession time in a 60-minute game. The rushing attack started to click, with 288 yards and 4.9 yards per attempt.
The defensive line took control, taking advantage of tired pass blockers that had to backpedal 61 times in the game. Suddenly, passes were being deflected, the quarterback was hurried into some poor throws, and receivers started to flinch at the prospect of a safety rattling their ribs, dropping passes that hit them in their hands.
More importantly, though, is that Minnesota State had few penalties in the second half and just one turnover in the game.
Bemidji State is an above-average team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, but Minnesota State was clearly better in the second half. It was the type of performance that should boost the players’ confidence and remind them what it feels like to physically dominate an opponent.
It’s unfair to compare this team to the one that competed in the 2019 national championship game, but that’s the bar that has been set for this program. You know if you come to Minnesota State to play football, there will be a target on your back and you will be judged by the accomplishments of those who were here before you.
That isn’t so daunting to someone with experience and great confidence. Perhaps, the Mavericks regained some of that swagger by the way they trucked Bemidji State in the fourth quarter.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
