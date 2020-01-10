The last three seasons of Minnesota State football have been outstanding.
There were 44 victories in 47 games, with two trips to the national semifinals and one appearance in the Division II championship game. This season, there were four players who combined for 13 All-American awards.
But nothing lasts forever, especially in college football.
It hasn’t even been a month since one of the most successful seasons in Minnesota State football history ended with a thrilling 48-40 loss to West Florida in the national championship game, and already you’re starting to see the break-up of a historic team.
Quarterback Ryan Schlichte, who has become a household name locally for his success at Mankato West and Minnesota State, has already announced that he will be a graduate-assistant coach at Northern State, working with receivers.
That makes sense, given his familiarity with the position, but he’ll likely not see another pass-catcher like Shane Zylstra during his time at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Speaking of Zylstra, he’ll be attending the Hula Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 26, spending a week with other all-star players working out and playing in front of several professional scouts.
Zylstra, whose brother Brandon has spent time with the Vikings and Panthers in the last two seasons, will likely have plenty of opportunities to play in the NFL, perhaps even get drafted in late April.
There are other players who probably will get a chance at upcoming pro days or tryouts. Tackle Evan Heim has the size, at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, to play professionally, but like former Mavericks player Chris Reed, he might have to move inside from tackle to guard.
Running back Nate Gunn will surely get some looks from the scouts. Maybe linebacker Zach Robertson, too. Both are a bit undersized for the NFL, but it’s hard to argue with their production on the field.
The others have played their last game at Minnesota State, but their impact on the program will continue on.
Despite heavy losses to graduation, the Mavericks’ cupboard is hardly bare. The offensive and defensive lines return plenty of talent. Running backs Justin Taormina and Kaleb Sleezer look capable of producing at Gunn-like levels. J.D. Ekowa will finally get a chance to be the starting quarterback, even though you can expect to see a rotation again with Brevin Kaiser.
In a month, a new set of recruits will be joining the program, trying to continue the winning tradition. The recruiting class will likely be loaded with offensive and defensive linemen because that’s how Minnesota State does it.
It’s been a spectacular four seasons for the current senior group, and while you wouldn’t expect the Mavericks to return to the national championship game, you also can’t discount that possibility.
The Mavericks will probably be favored to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference again, which puts one in position to earn the No. 1 seed in the region. Whoever wins this region usually has a shot at getting to the national championship.
Change is inevitable, but the Mavericks are set up for long-term success. The players will continue to change, but the results shouldn’t be that much different.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
