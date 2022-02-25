Things seemed so good back in November.
The Minnesota State men’s basketball team was 7-0 and coming off a hard-fought overtime victory against Upper Iowa, a team that had a strong group of returning players that seemed destined to have a very good season.
Maybe an ugly loss at Winona State a couple days later should have been a red flag, but the Mavericks have struggled on that court in the past.
Road losses at Augustana and Wayne State were more disturbing, even though those teams were expected to be at the top of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s South Division. A three-game losing streak is never a good thing, even with all of those on the road, but it was still early.
A home victory against a depleted team from Sioux Falls provided some hope, though that was dashed in an overtime loss to Southwest Minnesota State the next night.
That’s when things started to go off the rails.
There was a two-week break caused by COVID in January, then there were some other illnesses and injuries, often leaving the Mavericks with just eight or nine players available for games.
Coming off the break, the Mavericks dropped two on the North Dakota road trip, and suddenly, a top-six finish in the South, which was the requirement to get into the Northern Sun tournament, was in peril.
The home sweep of Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State, still playing a bit shorthanded, turned out to be just a brief pause in the struggles, and it wasn’t until consecutive victories over Sioux Falls and Wayne State that the postseason tournament berth looked secure.
If you attended the final home game against Winona State, you saw a team struggle well into the second half before making an inspired comeback. Pushed by an unusually enthusiastic crowd, the Mavericks rallied, making the game-winning plays in the final minutes that had eluded them for the past month.
It was a nice way to finish the regular season, and it seemed like a run into the conference tournament might be possible.
However, despite building a double-digit lead in the second half, the Mavericks lost at Northern State in the first round of the Northern Sun tournament Wednesday, ending a frustrating season that seemed to hit a large bump every time the road seemed to be getting smoother.
The Mavericks’ 3-point shooting, rebounding and assists were all down this season. An offense that was supposed to attack the middle of the defense too often settled for long-range jumpers. The defense didn’t get enough stops.
So a team without seniors is done for this season. Despite that, the roster will certainly see some turnover, both with incoming freshmen and transfers.
Quincy Anderson emerged as a go-to scorer, even though there were times when he tried to do too much one-on-one. Brady Williams is a top player in the league, overcoming a hand injury late in the season. Kelby Kramer didn’t get near enough looks in the post.
Freshmen Kyreese Willingham and Harrison Braudis both took advantage of the increased playing time and look like promising pieces of the future. Tyrell Stuttley and Shawn Hopkins both had encouraging moments.
There’s a lot of time until practices resume in mid-November, and the Mavericks will surely have a different look by then. For now, it seems like a relief that this season is over, allowing the Mavericks to hit the reset button.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.