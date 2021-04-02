Sometimes, you need to fail before you can succeed.
We’ve seen that with Minnesota State’s football program. We’ve seen it with the men’s basketball program.
We just saw that with the men’s hockey team.
Nothing inspires more motivation than defeat in a true competitor.
The Mavericks football team benefitted from the switch to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 2008, immediately becoming one of the biggest fish in that smaller pond. With that came a better chance of making the NCAA playoffs.
That first season ended with a playoff loss at Ashland, then came the overtime playoff loss to Hillsdale in 2009.
Though those losses were tough, they set the stage for a playoff run in 2012, when the Mavericks lost to Valdosta State in the national semifinals. By 2014, the Mavericks were playing for a national championship, something that happened again in 2019, and the Mavericks have become a national contender nearly every season.
At each level, the Mavericks gained experience from a tough loss and turned it into motivation to achieve more. Eventually, when Minnesota State wins a national championship in football, you’ll be able to trace the steps taken throughout previous seasons.
Minnesota State’s men’s basketball team has a similar history. The Mavericks started attending national tournaments with regularity in 2005, winning their first game at Denver. In 2006 and 2007, the Mavericks made it to the region finals but lost to a pretty good team at Winona State.
Coach Matt Margenthaler got sick of being asked if he was frustrated by not “getting over that hump” each season, pointing out that winning 20 or more games every season was an impressive accomplishment.
But he was as happy as anyone when the Mavericks finally won the regional tournament in 2011, defeating Metro State in the semifinals in a game some consider to be the best, most exciting one ever played at Bresnan Arena.
With that first regional championship, the pressure was off the Mavericks, who went to Springfield, Massachusetts, for the Elite Eight and defeated Alabama Huntsville before losing to eventual champion Bellarmine in a very competitive semifinal game.
In both cases, the football and men’s basketball programs had to compete in the elevated intensity of the national tournament a couple of times before breaking through.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team had its moment last weekend at Colorado.
After six seasons of one-and-done at the NCAA tournament, the Mavericks made their breakthrough by rallying for an overtime win against Quinnipiac in the opening round, a release of pressure that seemed to ignite a dominating win over Minnesota the next night.
Now, the Mavericks are in the Frozen Four as the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament, though the least-experienced program in the field. It would be no surprise if the nerves affect their performance in the semifinals against St. Cloud State, nor would it be shocking to see the Mavericks win two more and claim the national championship.
Once you’ve had the experience of winning at the highest level, anything becomes possible.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
