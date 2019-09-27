In two weeks, we’ll have a clearer picture of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football season.
In two weeks, we’ll know if Minnesota State is again the big boy of this league.
In the next two weeks, Minnesota State will host Winona State and Minnesota Duluth, two of the top five teams in the Northern Sun, and by the time the horn sounds on Oct. 5, we’ll know which teams still have a chance to win the conference championship and earn a berth in the NCAA playoffs.
Minnesota State will be the favorite in both of these games, in large part because the games will be played at Blakeslee Stadium, where the Mavericks are 66-12 since 2008. Almost 6,000 showed up to watch the Mavericks’ first home game against Augustana, and with these two opponents — and with homecoming in two weeks — there should be large, partisan home crowds again.
It’s also a factor that these games will be played on natural grass, which favors the Mavericks’ punishing ground game.
Winona State has been the toughest of Minnesota State’s Northern Sun opponents. The Mavericks are 8-3 against the Warriors in conference games, with losses in 2015 and 2016. Last season, the Mavericks trailed 21-7 at halftime at Winona but rallied for a 31-21 victory.
Minnesota Duluth is the last Northern Sun team to win a national championship and goes to the playoffs almost every season, given the easier Northern Division schedule. The Bulldogs probably have the most-balanced offense on the Mavericks’ schedule, with a quarterback who can do damage by running and passing. The Mavericks have won the last four games against Minnesota Duluth, though three of those were very close.
If Minnesota State can win the next two games, there’s a chance they won’t play another team with a winning record in the regular season. Sioux Falls will be the most formidable opponent in the second half of the season.
The Mavericks have done what needed to be done in the first three weeks. The victory at Southwest Minnesota State wasn’t as convincing as many expected, but it was a win. The home victory against Augustana was impressive; it’s unlikely that the Vikings’ high-powered offense will be held to just seven points again this season. The win at Concordia-St. Paul was important because it took a team that had gained confidence from two victories and sent a not-so-gentle reminder that it still has a ways to go to compete with the top teams in the league.
The Northern Sun regular season always comes down to three or four games, given that seven or eight of the games are usually going to be lopsided. In two weeks, Minnesota State will have played three of its most important games. If the Mavericks are 5-0 at that point, they’ll have taken major steps toward another NCAA berth. One loss can change the trajectory of the season, given the strength of this region.
Not too often do fans get the chance to watch two high-quality football games at Blakeslee Stadium on consecutive Saturdays before the snow falls. It’s also a great opportunity for a football team that has aspirations of competing for national championship.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-3446353, email at ccourrier@ mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.