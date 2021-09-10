Been asked this a lot this week, “Is the Minnesota State football team as good as we thought?”
That’s tough to answer without knowing how good you thought they’d be.
But following last week’s season-opening 40-34 overtime victory against Northern State at Blakeslee Stadium, there’s a little more information for those who need to attempt to predict the future.
First off, with no football games played in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for nearly two years, it was impossible to predict what would happen this season. The number of players coming back for an extra season and volume of transfers coming and going from each program added to the uncertainty.
The Mavericks were ranked No. 2 in Division II, in large part because of 2019’s success and somewhat because of the players that were returning. Northern State has struggled in football, but with a new coach and several transfers, it was tough to guess what was going to happen in the first game.
Turns out, Northern State played pretty well, using a short passing game to move the ball effectively, and the Mavericks weren’t as sharp, committing four turnovers that nearly derailed the opener.
The offensive line didn’t find its mojo until the second half. The defense seemed confused and had several breakdowns, both at the line and in the secondary.
Going forward, you’d be more likely to look at the 542 yards of offense, which included 247 yards rushing, and nearly 10 minutes more in possession time as predictors than the two interceptions and two fumbles. Based on recent seasons, the defense will figure thigs out, though it appears the season-ending injury to pass rusher Chance Bowen leaves a big hole.
But you can’t let the Mavericks off the hook for those mistakes. Certainly, Northern State didn’t have such ball security issues, though a muffed kickoff late in the fourth quarter allowed the Maverick to score the tying touchdown, so you can’t blame the rain and wet football. Northern State’s players also had not played a game in nearly two years so you can’t blame some rusty skills.
Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said that maybe staff and players underestimated Northern State. That’s a fixable problem, and it was likely a rough week for any players that made mistakes in practice.
Minnesota Duluth presents a bigger challenge, with a veteran quarterback and All-America offensive lineman. Get down 10 in the fourth quarter, and there likely won’t be another rally.
But there could be a benefit of going on the road, facing the adversity of playing a team that you’ve dominated in the last few seasons at their stadium. That kind of team bonding can be valuable, this week and the rest of the season.
Is Minnesota State a top-5 team in Division II? They didn’t play like it last week.
If the Mavericks come up with a victory on Saturday night, all the mistakes of the opener will be forgotten.
So without knowing how good you thought the Mavericks would be, it appears that you’ll have to wait and see.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.