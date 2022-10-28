The Minnesota State football team faced a must-win game at Augustana last week ... and played their best game of the season.
Three more must-win games remain on the schedule, with the biggest on Saturday at Sioux Falls.
The Mavericks put themselves in a tough spot with losses at Wayne State and Northern State, but as of right now, probably hold one of the last spots in the Super Region 4 playoffs.
A win over Sioux Falls would certainly strengthen their position. A loss wouldn’t completely end their postseason hopes, but they would lose control of their situation and need some help from other teams.
It doesn’t seem like a banner year for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Angelo State of the Lone Star Conference is the clear No. 1 team in the region with three weeks to go.
Colorado School of Mines of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, despite early losses to Grand Valley State and Angelo State, might be the team to beat in the region.
The NCAA released its first region rankings this week, though it was just an alphabetical list of the top 10 teams being considered. Next week, we’ll get rankings, seeing what the NCAA committee think about the jumbled groups of teams with two losses.
The Mavericks have a shot to get a home playoff game, with three more wins. That starts Saturday.
The Mavericks are as healthy as they’re going to be the rest of this season. Quarterback Hayden Ekern has gotten better every game since being injured. He was spectacular, running and passing, against Augustana.
The offensive lie seems to be finding a rhythm, opening some rushing lanes and protecting Ekern, but the Sioux Falls defense presents a big challenge. The receivers are inexperienced but improving.
Minnesota State’s defense was dominant last week, making plays in the Augustana backfield and flying to the football. Traditionally, Sioux Falls prefers a power rushing attack that will test the Mavericks’ front seven.
Much like the Vikings, the Mavericks have won most of their games, despite not always pleasing the eye. Learning to win “ugly” is a positive trait, and it’s unlikely that any of the final three games will be “pretty.”
Last season, the Mavericks were in a similar spot, then lost three of the last four games. The Mavericks only had one “quality” win, a home victory against Bemidji State.
This season feels a little different, given the Mavericks have quality wins over Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth and Augustana.
It was tough to know what to expect when the season began in early September, but it seems the Mavericks have played a little bit above expectations. Of course, that could change in the next three weeks.
For certain, it’s been a lot more fun to watch the games, especially since the outcome usually hasn’t been decided until late in the fourth quarter.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
