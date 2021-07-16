Last week, Twitter posed an interesting question: Who is on the Mount Rushmore of Minnesota high-school athletics?
For purposes of this discussion, we’ll talk just about the great athletes of Minnesota high school history, and there will be only four. Coulda been five if President No. 45 had been granted one of his wishes.
There’s been 40 years of watching and covering high-school sports, and this is the top four (in alphabetical order): Neal Broten, Paige Bueckers, Joe Mauer, Barry Wohler.
Broten played on one of the great hockey lines in state history. He was the playmaker for wings Aaron Broten and “Butsy” Erickson, scoring 120 points, including 77 assists, in 26 games as a senior in 1977-78.
Twice, Broten helped Roseau to an undefeated regular season, but the Rams didn’t win a state title, running into powerful Edina East twice in the semifinals.
Bueckers started to gain notoriety as an eighth-grader at Hopkins, where she helped her team win 62 consecutive games. She eventually earned such prestigious honors as National Gatorade Player of the Year, the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year and McDonald’s All-American. She was named Star Tribune player of the year three times.
Bueckers finished 23rd in state history with 2,877 points in her career and 10th with 795 assists. She was the No. 1 recruit in the country, picking powerhouse UConn to continue her path to stardom.
Mauer was a three-sport stud at Cretin-Derham Hall, playing football, basketball and, of course, baseball.
As a senior, he became the only athlete to be named the High School Player of the Year in two sports (football and baseball) by USA Today. He was the quarterback on the football team and catcher in baseball.
In football, he led Cretin-Derham Hall to consecutive state championship games, winning a title in 1999. He passed for 5,528 yards and 73 touchdowns in two seasons. In basketball, he was named to the all-state team as a junior and senior.
However, baseball was his best sport, striking out just once in four years, and playing on several national teams. After turning down college offers in all sports, he was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 baseball draft by the hometown Minnesota Twins.
Wohler really caught the state’s attention at the boys basketball state tournament in 1980. The slick, left-handed point guard led Bird Island-Lake Lillian to state titles in 1980 and 1981, with a showtime flair of behind-the-back passes and twisting layups.
He was also the quarterback on the BILL football team, which won state titles in 1979 and 1980. And baseball was his best sport.
Wohler was a Division I recruit in three sports, and he remains one of only three players to be invited to play in the state all-star games in football, basketball and baseball.
When he was done playing, he had successful coaching stints at Belle Plaine, Marshall and Orono.
There are so many other Minnesota athletes who could be included on this list. Randy Breuer, Natalie Darwitz, Khalid El-Amin, Phil Housley, Janet Karvonen, Lindsay Whalen and Dave Winfield are a few of the names that came up, but until another president can get a fifth face on Mount Rushmore, they’re out of luck.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
