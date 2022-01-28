There’s roughly a month remaining in the boys and girls basketball seasons.
The longest of the high school seasons seems to go by so fast, especially the final weeks leading up to the playoffs.
As teams gear up for those magical state-tournament runs, there are a few teams that seem to be emerging as favorites.
The Section 2AAA tournaments could have a heavy doses of Mankato.
In the girls tournament, East (11-2) and West (12-4) are both top-10 team in the statewide Quality Results Formula, which attempts to rank teams by success and strength of schedule. It’s not perfect, but many sections use that to determine playoff seedings.
East defeated West on a last-second shot in the first matchup, and when the teams meet again on Feb. 17 at the East gym, the winner could end up with the No. 1 seed.
St. Peter (16-3) and Marshall (14-4) will be tough outs in that section, too.
In 2AAA boys, West (11-4) and East (8-5) also are ranked in the top 10 in QRF. Both teams have played some really good games this season, and they’ve both thrown in a few clunkers.
The Cougars host West on Feb. 18, again with the winner possibly drawing the No. 1 seed. East defeated West the first time 62-51.
Jordan, Marshall and New Ulm have some dangerous players, but there’s a good chance that East and the Scarlets will meet a third time in the section championship game.
Mankato Loyola, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair will try to chase down undefeated Martin County West in the Valley Conference. It starts Friday, with the Crusaders playing at Martin County West.
But the results of these intense rivalries will help to shape the section seedings.
In 2AA, the South Subsection is top-heavy with Maple River (13-2), St. Clair (12-4) and LCWM (13-4).
St. Clair has a win over LCWM, with the rematch coming up Saturday at St. Clair. LCWM has a win over Maple River in the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament. But Maple River has been the more consistent team this season, relying on a defense that’s allowing just 39.1 points per game.
The winner of the South will likely draw Glencoe-Silver Lake (12-4) in the section finals.
Martin County West (15-0), Loyola (12-3) and Springfield (12-3) sit at the top of the Section 2A, South Subsection, meaning the No. 1 seed will have a big advantage over the No. 2 and No. 3, who would meet in the subsection finals.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (14-2), the defending section champion, has shown some vulnerability recently but still deserves to be the top seed in the North Subsection.
The Section 2AA girls tournament is wide open, with eight teams that have winning records. Any team with a good two-week run could capture that section championship.
With just a month of games to be played before the section tournaments, there are so many key games to be played to set up the postseason. Seedings will be very important in many of these sections.
The teams that can navigate injuries and illness will have that magical journey to the state tournament.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
